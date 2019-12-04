For the third season in a row, Julie Turner took up her spot at the top of the bench of Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team. She’s had virtually the same team throughout those three seasons but this time, she carried them to new heights.
Horseshoe Bend finished with more than 31 wins, including a stunning 23-game winning streak, and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A North super regionals in Huntsville. The Generals also made their name known around the state as they worked their way up to No. 9 on the al.com state rankings. Turner is the 2019 All-Outlook Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“This is a special group of girls and this group of girls has been with me since I started coaching,” Turner said. “They’ve bought into what I’ve been trying to teach them. Their skills are a little more fine-tuned and now they can really work on more aspects of the game. This group of girls works well together and that makes my job as a coach easier. They can see things that need to be done and it’s better when it comes from them.”
One thing the girls were a bit apprehensive to was moving to a two-setter rotation. After Karsen Kinman went down with a season-ending injury last year, Kate Lewis was thrown into the fire. She did a fine job stepping into the setter role, so there was no question she would be a starter this year. But with Kinman back after the ACL injury, that left it an obvious choice to go to a two-setter rotation.
“A lot of people aren’t fortunate to have two good setters,” Turner said. “We also went to it because that gives you an opportunity to hit the ball at three different places. The girls were a little apprehensive at first but I think they bought into it and saw this is what we needed to do. It just gave us more opportunities and more chances to kill the ball.”
Seeing Kinman return from that kind of injury was really special for Turner, especially because it seemed like it was going to be such a crushing blow for the team when it happened. But Turner said getting a chance to watch Kinman work hard through her rehabilitation, be a bit timid when she first returned then blossom back into a better version of herself as a hitter was a great experience.
Another top memory of the season for Turner was the Generals’ work at regionals. Although it ended in defeat for HBS, Turner said it was a culmination of the entire season.
“It was great to see the girls put together everything they had learned,” Turner said. “We didn’t come out as successful as we hoped but they played really hard and never gave up. Sometimes if we don’t feel like we can beat someone, we just kinda die. But to see them play hard every point, that’s what you work for all year long. It was worth all the blood, sweat and tears that we had given throughout the year.”
With five returning starters next year, Turner hopes to get over that super regional hump next season but she’s just looking forward to another year of working with her girls.
“The ultimate goal for any athlete is to make them responsible and a leader so when they get out to the real world, they can use those skills,” Turner said. “That’s ultimately what I hope they can take. As far as volleyball, I think we have one or two of these girls go onto the next level, so I hope we get as many of them an opportunity to play college play and help with their schooling.”