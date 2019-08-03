FIRST TEAM
Taylor Harris, Benjamin Russell
Despite being just a freshman, Harris had another standout season for the Wildcats. “I think she grew a lot throughout the year, most notably mentally,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “Of course she grew physically but I just think that her presence on the mound was just at a higher level than in years past. I expect that to keep growing and moving forward.” Harris led the Wildcats with a batting average of .416 to go along with 28 RBIs and 35 runs scored. She racked up 17 doubles. In the circle, Harris finished with an ERA of 3.247 with 121 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings.
Tiffany Rice, Dadeville
A Point University commit, Rice has been a mainstay for the Tiger softball team for several years now. Her senior season was no different as she finished with a staggering .473 batting average leading the team with 27 runs scored and contributing 15 RBIs from her leadoff position. “She was always a great bubbly personality to be around,” Dadeville coach Jordan McGuire said. “She was a really good leader and was always getting us started. I could count on both (Rice and Zoe Veres) to get us going at practice with their leadership roles.” Rice was also the leader of the outfield, starting at center field.
Bella Studdard, Reeltown
Freshman year was a breakout one for Studdard who immediately jumped on the scene as a power hitter for the Rebels. Second on the team, Studdard finished with a batting average of .514. She also led the team in triples (8), home runs (6) and RBIs (41). She added 31 runs of her own and tied for second with 12 doubles. “Bella works hard at hitting and she just sees the ball well,” Rebel coach Kelli Hilyer said. “She’s very disciplined at the plate. I just expect her to get even better at the plate and I’m hoping she was helping us in the outfield. She does well reading the ball and can even be utilized some as a pitcher.”
Ivy Vickers, Horseshoe Bend
Vickers was a leader both on and off the field during her senior campaign. She was the leader of an incredibly prolific offense, finishing with the highest batting average (.398) of anyone who had more than 25 plate appearances. She led the way in doubles (6), home runs (2) and RBIs (24) and was tied for first in triples (2) and runs scored (28). “She really stepped up and was pretty consistent at the plate,” Horseshoe Bend coach Hagen Whiteard said. “Very rarely did she have a completely off night. She was a very good senior leader.” Vickers struck out only 13 times all season in 122 plate appearances.
Asia McWaters, Benjamin Russell
Now heading to Central Alabama Community College, McWaters will keep her talent local after having a fantastic year for the Wildcats as a senior. Although she gave up an ERA of 3.818, McWaters averaged more than a strikeout per inning with a total of 150 on the season. She also had just 11 errors and turned three double plays in the field, and she had a batting average of .385 and paced the offense with 42 runs scored. “She’s been steady for us since her eighth-grade year,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “She’s contributed in every part of the game, and I can’t wait to get to watch her play at the next level. I think she’ll go in and contribute immediately.”
Zoe Veres, Dadeville
Veres a staple for Dadeville both behind the plate and at it. As a catcher, Veres’ sophomore season was riddled with some nagging injuries and Dadeville coach Jordan McGuire is hoping that’ll change in the future. “I hope she can stay healthy because I know she wants to work hard and go to the next level,” McGuire said. “I know she’s always going to push herself to do the best she can.” Despite some injuries, Veres was still one of the top hitters with a batting average of .367 and was easily the team leader in RBIs with 32. At her catcher position, Veres caught 10 stealing in just 31 attempts.
Haylee Hunter, Benjamin Russell
As a junior, Hunter had a breakout season especially at the plate. She racked up 27 hits, including six doubles and a triple, and ended the season with a .381 batting average — good enough for third best on the team. “She grew a lot,” Wildcat coach Jessica Johnson said. “She really did step up in places where we needed someone to step up. We threw her into several roles and she handled each one perfectly. I was very proud of her.” Hunter played in several different positions including catcher, where she caught three stealing, and finished with the second best fielding percentage for BRHS (.926).
Caly Carlisle, Horseshoe Bend
Despite an injury that sidelined her for nearly a month, Carlisle was one of the most well-rounded players for the Generals. She had just a .259 batting average but did finish the season with 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored. But it was really her pitching that set her apart. “She spent a good month hurt, so her being able to come back after that was really big,” Generals coach Hagen Whiteard said. “She was able to help us out there at the end on the mound and at the plate as well.” Carlisle finished with a team-low 2.874 ERA over 63 1/3 innings. She fanned 39 batters and walked just 11. Her record on the season was 7-4.
Morgan McGuire, Reeltown
For the last several years, McGuire has been a mainstay of the Reeltown offense and defense. “She was very valuable out there,” Rebel coach Kelli Hilyer said. “She was our leadoff on offense and like most leadoffs, once they get on, they’re pretty much guaranteed to score. Defensively, she was our center fielder so that’s a big leadership role in the outfield. She was a good leader out there and she could read the ball off the bat well.” McGuire had a batting average of .495 and was second on the team with 42 runs scored. Defensively, she committed only two errors for a fielding percentage of .961. She will play college ball at Birmingham Southern.
HONORABLE MENTION
Benjamin Russell — Bailey Atkins, Taylor McVey; Dadeville — Cali Jones; Horseshoe Bend — Reagan Taylor, Nadia Brooks, Danielle Mitchell; Reeltown — Madison Ledbetter, Kenzie Hornsby