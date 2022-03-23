No winter sports team covered by the Outlook made it further in the AHSAA playoffs than Dadeville boys basketball.
And no player did more to help them get there than junior forward Jordan Rambo.
An all-around star with D-1 genetics, Rambo’s well-rounded game and ability to fuel team success have made him the 2021-22 All-Outlook Player of the Year for boys basketball.
“That joker lives in our gym,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “Since the season ended he’s been in there. He stays in that gym. He was in there last night, I just leave a key in the mailbox. He puts in the work, and you can just tell, it shows when he gets on that court.”
Rambo might be the Player of the Year for his on-court performance, but he’s made a clear impact off the floor as well.
The young star loves being around people and volunteers with youth at a local church. Teachers and coaches rave about how much of a “great kid” he is.
“He’s always been a people person,” Reggie Rambo, Jordan’s father, said during the Outlook’s profile of his son in January. “He loves hanging out with his friends, going fishing and hunting and different things like that. Riding 4-wheelers and side-by-sides, stuff like that. Outside [of basketball], his outside activities, he likes to keep himself busy in a positive way.”
Reggie Rambo played three seasons of SEC basketball at Alabama himself.
Following his high school days at Peabody in Lena, Louisiana, his best season with the Crimson Tide was his sophomore year. He averaged 7.2 minutes and 2.3 points per game.
Still, the younger Rambo has been carving out his own path with the Tigers.
He averaged a double-double for Dadeville this season, playing both guard and forward depending on where he was needed in the lineup.
It’s been enough to garner collegiate attention. From several mid-major D-1 programs and, to a lesser extent, his father’s alma mater.
“I’m still feeling options out,” Rambo said in January. “I really like Jacksonville State. I talk to Alabama but that’s high-grade, high-level basketball. But JSU, Alabama State, schools like that.”
As a team Dadeville made a run all the way to the AHSAA Class 3A Elite Eight for a third straight year, though the team fell short of reaching its first Final Four since the 1980s by one point in overtime against Houston Academy. That game snapped a 13-game winning streak.
Rambo will return alongside star guards Philstavious Dowdell and Antojuan Woody to try and finally break through that barrier in the 2022-23 campaign.