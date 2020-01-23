It’s clear when Cameron Faison makes up his mind to do something, he’s going to make it happen. And fortunately, the Reeltown senior had a great support system with his football team this season.
After tragedy struck Faison’s family and he lost his brother, Faison had to make a choice. If he was going to try to make something out of his life, especially on the field, he needed to get his academics in order. He struggled a lot during his freshman and sophomore years but he made the decision to make a change and with the support of Reeltown coach Matt Johnson, he did just that.
Faison, who lit up the field and the scoreboard for the Rebels, ended up graduating early and he has already reported at Dodge City, Kansas, to play JUCO football and hopefully take his career even further.
“I told him if he did everything he was supposed to and get his academics right, I said, ‘I don’t know where I’ll get you or how I’ll do it, but I can promise you this: If you want to play college football, I will do whatever I have to do and you’ll play college football,’” Johnson