Just seven games was enough to solidify Reeltown senior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley as one of the best offensive weapons in the area.
Piling up 981 rushing yards at a blistering clip of 9.3 yards per carry on the ground and 13 touchdowns in those seven contests and proving to be just as big a weapon on kick return, Hughley has earned the Alexander City Outlook’s Offensive Player of the Year award.
“Massive impact player as a running back, as a receiver out of the backfield and just his presence in what he brought to practice day in and day out, his work ethic,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said.
When the Outlook profiled Hughley in October, Johnson noted the Notasulga native has “all the traits that good running backs have.”
Power, speed, lateral mobility, vision, he could even catch the ball out of the backfield or block when called upon to do so.
Those traits were most apparent in two games for Reeltown, both key victories: his 281-yard, three touchdown day at Childersburg and a 195-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance in a 36-14 win over rival Dadeville. He added a fourth touchdown with an 84-yard kick return score.
“It feels great,” Hughley said about what it’s like to take over a game in such a way. “It’s amazing. You just do what you’ve gotta do.”
That runback was the second of two kick-return scores for Hughley on the season.
Hughley missed four of the Rebels’ 11 games on the season, with a season-ending injury costing him the team’s final game of the regular season and its playoff matchup with Opp.
While Reeltown still had some options to go to out of the backfield beyond Hughley, backs such as SeDarico “Scooter” Brooks or Buck Thompson, Johnson said the difference between the games he played and the games he didn’t was palpable.
The nickname “Juicy” has accompanied Hughley since, quite literally, the beginning.
“When he was born, he was a fat, juicy baby,” Hughley’s mother Clarissa Lyles said in October, laughing. “So we started calling him ‘Juicy.’”
Since then it’s taken on a number of variations such as “Juiceman,” “Ju,” “Big Ju” or simply “Juice.”
Hughley’s college plans are unknown at this time. He’d like to play football somewhere, but it can be difficult to get recruited at the running back position, according to Johnson.
“Running back is a tough position (to get recruited at), because there’s only one,” Johnson said. “So there’s got to be something that makes him stand out. I think one thing is, as far as issues with the kid, you’re not gonna have any. He’s extremely coachable. He’s extremely hard working.”