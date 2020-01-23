Hezekiah Hunter, RB
Benjamin Russell, sr.
There’s no doubt Benjamin Russell struggled to find its offensive identity this season, but Hunter was never unreliable for the Wildcats. “He was the heart of our offense,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “If we had a real shining player, he was the guy that made it go. The games where he did really well, we did well. He was consistent, even against Opelika which was our low point of the season. We had as many rushing yards against them as we’ve ever had.” Hunter finished with 1,149 yards on 205 carries and he was also a leading receiver with 18 catches totaling 116 yards. He totaled 14 touchdowns.
Gavin Brazzell, RB
Horseshoe Bend, jr.
Running the ball was the recipe for success for the Generals this year and Brazzell was a big reason they did it so consistently. He led the team in rushing with 623 yards and six touchdowns despite playing only nine games. “Gavin’s not the biggest guy in the world but he has the mentality of he’s going to hit the hole and tote the rock,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “If I needed some tough yards, that’s who I was calling on. His vision developed over the year and he was actually delivering some blows while he was running.” Defensively, Brazzell finished with 39 tackles and six breakups.
Levi Hadaway, FB
Horseshoe Bend, so.
“Levi was one of those pleasant surprises that came to us this year as a transfer from Coosa,” Generals coach Jeremy Phillips said. “He worked all summer long and he was committed. He never missed a workout. He actually started out as the second-team fullback but he gradually got better and that’s a testament of a fullback mentality. You’re going to work hard and do the stuff no one likes to do and hopefully get rewarded by getting to touch the football.” Hadaway certainly got his touches; in nine games, he had 410 yards, six touchdowns, 52 tackles, two sacks and three caused fumbles.
Iverson Hooks, QB
Reeltown, so.
The Rebels were easily the most balanced they’ve been offensively in recent memory and a lot of that had to do with dual-threat quarterback Hooks. He threw for 958 yards but also proved himself on the ground with 597 rushing yards; he added nine touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. “He stayed humble throughout this whole process and he matured throughout the year,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He became a leader for the offense and he was great defensive back too. What he gave us as a dual-threat quarterback was impressive.”
Jamauri Chislom, OL
Dadeville, sr.
After being an obvious threat on the defensive line, Chislom also played offensive line for the Tigers this year and emerged as one of the best on the team. He was a force as a blocker and continued to impress on the defensive side where he finished with 37 tackles, including three for a loss, and one sack. “We were forced to move him to tackle,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “It was something that maybe he did not want to do but he did it for the betterment of the team. That says a lot about him right there and I thought he ended up being one of our better offensive linemen and that’s gotten him some looks (from colleges).”
Labrian Ponds, OL
Reeltown, jr.
There weren’t many unknowns for the Rebels coming into the season but Ponds was certainly one of them. “He was one of the biggest surprises for us,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He started playing tackle for us this year because we felt like that was better suited for him. He had an unbelievable offseason in the weight room and he ended up being one of the strongest guys on the team.” He had the highest grade of any Rebel offensive lineman, finishing close to a 90 percentile. He had four games with double-digit pancake blocks.
Wes Young, OL
Horseshoe Bend, jr.
Young was one of the best linemen for the Generals on both sides of the ball but he really stood out at offensive guard. “He developed tremendously from the spring,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “His development on both sides of the ball was tremendous and he really took coaching well. He had the mentality that he was going to do what was best for the team and he was going to get after people. He was one of those who never came off the field and he never complained about it. He put in the work throughout the summer and fall and it really showed on Friday nights.”
Damien Lawry, OL
Benjamin Russell, jr.
Lawry’s size is one of the biggest things that helps him as an offensive lineman, and he showed off his strength and how well he can move for the Wildcats this season. “You can be as talented and as aggressive as anything, but when you’re wanting to go to that next level at offensive line, there’s certain tangible things you have to have,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s blessed with that size. I thought he made a progress forward and he got more consistent this year. Now he’s just gotta keep moving in that direction.”
Dimitri Johnson, OL
Benjamin Russell, jr.
Johnson made big strides for the Wildcats this season and his experience on the wrestling mat helped turned him into a solid offensive guard. “I liked his movement moving forward going from last year to this year,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “He just moves so well for a big guy and I think wrestling does a lot for his movements. He’s also gotten bigger and I think next year I’m looking forward to seeing Dimitri progress even more.”
Jamarion Wilkerson, WR
Dadeville, sr.
“He had a couple bad games in there and it got in his head, but he shook it off and made a great comeback there,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “He finished up really strong. He was our go-to receiver. He’s tall and lanky and he’s got decent speed. He had a good season and did what we wanted him to do. He made plays with the ball after he caught it.” Wilkerson catught a team-leading 25 catches and totaled 537 yards and seven touchdowns. His only carry, which was for 65 yards on the ground, also went for a touchdown. Defensively, he had 15 tackles and an interception.
Dawson Duncan, WR
Central Coosa, sr.
One of the things Cougar coach Brett Thomas was most proud about this season was the fact Duncan turned into a true wide receiver. After missing his junior year, Duncan used his size to his advantage and finished with 11 receptions totaling 311 yards and four touchdowns. He was also an important piece defensively, where he had 61 tackles and two sacks. “As the season progressed, to see him get more acclimated to football was great,” Thomas said. “Dawson is a great kid and I was really happy to see him achieve some success on the football field.”
Donta Daniel, ATH
Central Coosa, sr.
Is there anything Daniel didn’t do for the Cougars this year? He led the team with 668 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 73 attempts and he went 39 of 76 on pass attempts for 535 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 94 tackles, three sacks and an interception and he racked up 122 yards on nine kickoff returns. “He’s a consummate leader on the field, off the field and in the classroom,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “No matter what the setting he was in, he always took a leadership role and he’s just a model student-athlete.”
Campbell Woods, K
Benjamin Russell, jr.
After taking over the starting job this year, Woods proved he could relied upon as Benjamin Russell’s kicker. He missed his first extra point attempt of the season but from then on, he was perfect. Woods went 17 of 18 on PATs and was 6 of 7 for field goals. “From a scoring standpoint, when you get someone who’s consistent from a certain range, it eases your mind that you can get points,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “When you look at it and say if we can get the ball to the 20, he’s good from 35 or 37 yards, then that’s good. You’re looking at the field a little bit differently.”