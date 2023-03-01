Ami Edwards, Benjamin Russell freshman
After earning Second Team All-Outlook honors in her eighth -grade year, Edwards shined in her freshman season for the Lady Wildcats. Operating as the team’s main ball handler, offense flowed through and around Edwards all season. The biggest moment of the year for Edwards was her sinking two free throws at the last second to give her squad a late win over Talladega, earning her Player of the Week honors.
D’Aja Caldwell, Dadeville senior
Caldwell earned her second straight All-Outlook team nod for her huge role for the Lady Tigers. Offense and defense for Dadeville ran through Caldwell seemingly every night. Not often was there a contest for Dadeville where Caldwell was not the lead scorer or rebounder. In a game against Beulah, Caldwell led her team with 14 points and five blocks while also making the only buckets from the field in the first half.
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend junior
Taylor is making her second straight All-Outlook team and it should serve as no surprise. Taylor is the heart and soul of the Horseshoe Bend Generals basketball team as evidenced by her hitting the 1,000-point mark earlier in the season. With a full basketball season still ahead of her next year, it could be likely she reaches even higher goals. Taylor notched 24 points in the team’s area tournament win over Reeltown, sending the squad to the playoffs.
Yonna Kimble, Reeltown senior
There might not be a shot tougher to block than Yonna Kimble’s jumper. Kimble is one of the most athletically gifted basketball players in the area and is receiving some college attention. Appearing on her second All-Outlook First Team, Kimble averaged a double-double in her senior campaign. Kimble put up over 15 points per contest, while snagging over 11 rebounds per game. She also led her team in blocks per game, averaging 2.6.
Queen Ballard, Central Coosa freshman
It may have taken Central Coosa a bit to get going, but it was better late than never. Coosa freshman Queen Ballard was a huge reason for the late surge over the Lady Cougars, coming into her own during the team’s three-game winning streak. Ballard’s most notable highlight on the year was a huge accomplishment, setting the school record in rebounds with 30 in a single game.
Honorable Mentions:
Benjamin Russell: Zada McDaniel, 8th, Emiyah Hester, sophomore; Central Coosa: Imiya Reese, sophomore, Kaziyah Moon, sophomore; Dadeville: Madison Stanford, freshman, Jazelle Morgan, senior; Horseshoe Bend: Nadia Brooks, senior, Greenleigh Key, sophomore; Reeltown: Ashley Flurry, senior, Delayna Tapley, senior