Ami Edwards, Benjamin Russell freshman

BRHS girls v Dadeville 1
Ami Edwards goes up for a layup on Nov. 30, 2022 against Dadeville. 
D'Aja Caldwell v Beulah
D’Aja Caldwell readies a free throw against Beulah on Jan. 17, 2023.
Reagan Taylor jumper v Reeltown
Reagan Taylor shoots a three pointer against Reeltown on Jan. 6, 2023. Taylor dropped 28 on the night, singlehandily outscoring the Rebels in a 43-26 victory.
Yonna Kimble v Horseshoe Bend area tournament
Reeltown's Yonna Kimble rises above Horseshoe Bend defenders for a shot on Feb. 06, 2023.
Queen Ballard v Fayetteville
Queen Ballard shoots a contested jumper against Fayetteville on Jan. 26, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

