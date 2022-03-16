Few players in AHSAA Class 3A possess the complete scoring skill set of Reeltown forward Yonna Kimble.
Whether working from the post, on putbacks of offensive rebounds or in the midrange game, Kimble was the Rebels’ go-to scoring option and one that could take over a game if teams didn’t scheme around her.
She also proved one of Reeltown’s stronger defensive forces, leading the team in blocked shots.
For those successes she’s been named the 2021-22 All-Outlook girls basketball Player of the Year.
“Yonna was outstanding,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “As far as points per game, blocks, all that — she was pretty tough.”
Kimble led all Reeltown scorers with 13.6 points per game and tacked on 9.5 rebounds, all complemented by 2.1 blocks.
Of all her individual performances, though, one clearly emerges from the rest.
The Rebels needed a win over Beulah in their area tournament to reach the playoffs Feb. 7, and it was Kimble who, in large part, delivered that victory.
She tallied 28 of the team’s 37 points that night including 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
Kimble hit the eventual game-winner in a 37-35 slobberknocker.
“I just wanted to win,” Kimble said after the game. “I was thinking in my head, ‘We’ve got to win. We can’t stop here, we’ve got to go further.’ So I couldn’t give up then, I couldn’t let my team down.”
Her play often opened others up too, Solomon noted, since defenses had to shift their focus, in large part, to her.
“She just meant so much to the team,” Solomon said. “Opponents knew that they had to stop her from scoring. That caused a lot of problems for defenses from Yonna, then her defensive presence, she had 40 blocks. She was just a great all-around player for us.”
As a junior, Kimble can return for the Rebels in 2022-23.
It’d be foolish to expect anything other than another well-rounded scoring and defensive campaign.