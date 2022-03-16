Few turnarounds in the state of Alabama match what Dadeville’s girls basketball team did this season.
In 2020-21, the Tigers won one game.
In 2021-22, they posted a 14-3 record and won an Area Championship, hosting a sub-regional playoff game.
As such, the coach that orchestrated that incredible rebound and captured the only area championship of any of the five schools covered by the Outlook is the 2021-22 All-Outlook girls basketball Coach of the Year.
That coach is Dadeville’s Pam Holloway.
"It's a team effort," Holloway said. "It's because of the hard work of the girls and everyone involved. We have to work hard on the court to win some games, off the court as well, and so many people helped to motivate and encourage the girls."
The Tigers opened their season 4-2 after splitting a home-and-home series with Benjamin Russell, then embarked on the area’s longest winning streak.
Ten games in-a-row is what Dadeville won from Dec. 9 to Feb. 9, a prime time for Dadeville basketball in general as the boys team capped its own 13-game tear Feb. 17.
For the girls team, its winning streak culminated in an Area Championship victory over Reeltown, the third time the Tigers beat their rival Rebels during the year.
“I’m just appreciative at this point that the leadership stood out, and things we’ve been working on all season as far as playing together and communicating better and working together better, it actually showed tonight,” Holloway said after the win. “We were able to stay focused and stay together even though we got down.”
A victory in that game meant Dadeville got to host a sub-regional playoff game, but they ran into a buzzsaw there.
The sharpest buzzsaw in AHSAA Class 3A, to be exact. Prattville Christian Academy, who won its second consecutive state championship at the end of the 2021-22 season, beat the Tigers 68-27.
“They have a great team,” Holloway said after the loss. “The girls never gave up, that’s one thing I’m proud of. We didn’t let up, we kept trying to adjust to different things.”
Holloway added that the leadership shown by the team's seniors was a big factor in its success.
Even more than the result of the turnaround, however, the coach is proud of how she's seen her athletes mature as people.
"We said throughout the season, 'Nothing will work if you don't,'" Holloway said. "That was a big thing we kept in our mind. Another big thing was holding each other accountable for our actions on and off the court, and pushing each other."
Senior guard Nhylee Banks and senior center Layla Grace are among the departures from this year’s team.