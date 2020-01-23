There’s no question Reeltown coach Matt Johnson loves football.
The man constantly seems to be at the Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium, whether he’s mowing the grass, coaching his team or working in the weight room. He lives and breathes the game, and he lives and breathes Reeltown football specifically.
But what’s even more clear about Johnson is it isn’t just a job to him.
Johnson is the 2019 Outlook Coach of the Year but his best memories from this season weren’t about winning games. It wasn’t going undefeated in Class 2A Region 4 for the second year in a row. It wasn’t making an unbelievable call to go for two in overtime of the AHSAA 2A semifinals and converting against Leroy to win the game. It wasn’t returning Reeltown to the state championship game for the first time since 2010.
Johnson’s most memorable moments from the 2019 season were about his players.
“We had some very proud moments this year,” Johnson said. “Seeing Tre Tre (Hughley) score his first touchdown, it doesn’t get much better than that. Seeing Logan Hunt not win the starting quarterback position and work his tail off to earn a job starting at inside linebacker; seeing Nelson Whaley give up a tight end position and go to outside linebacker; seeing Eric Shaw get his first offer after ACL surgery, there are so many ways to measure success.”
And he didn’t just gush about his own team’s success when reflecting on the season. His love for the game of football runs that deep.
“Seeing (Horseshoe Bend) coach (Jeremy) Phillips get some success or Coosa getting their big win this year, that’s huge for our game and huge for our youth in general,” Johnson said. “To see fellow coaches in our area and seeing our young people achieve, that’s what it’s all about.”
Of course there’s nothing about Johnson that would take away the memories Reeltown made on the field this season. The Rebels had an incredible journey to the state championship game, and they had some great moments along the way. Putting away Leroy in the state semifinals on a gutsy two-point conversion call was the cherry on top of the whole sundae.
Logan Lee had his first catch of the entire season to score in overtime but he was hurt in the process. With him being the Rebels’ long snapper and an idea already in Johnson’s mind to go for two, Reeltown elected to go with it. Leroy was penalized on the first attempt, moving the Rebels within 1.5 yards of end zone.
“I just felt like if we’re 1.5 yards from the goal line and we can’t get it, we don’t deserve to move on,” Johnson said. “I just had a feeling. When we popped into that end zone, I don’t remember what happened after that. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever been a part of. It was clean. It was old school, good high school football. Both our staffs did a great job, all the kids executed and it was just a lot of fun.”
Ironically, the game that likely made the Rebels grow the most was one of their only two losses. Reeltown came up one point shy of Ranburne in the final game of the regular season, during which a win would’ve given them an undefeated slate. That loss changed the rest of the season, in Johnson’s mind.
“I know it’s all hypothetical, but if we win that game, there’s a good chance we’re not playing in Jordan-Hare (in the state championship),” Johnson said. “After that game, we knew it was playoff time and there was no more redos. Everybody was on the same page. Nobody panicked; nobody pointed fingers. Everybody rolled their sleeves up from a coaching staff all the way down.”
Above all though, Johnson, who finished off his fourth season, created bonds with his players and coaching staff. These are the players who were freshmen when he first started and he said it’s a special bond that’ll never be broken.