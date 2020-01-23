Denzel Greene, DB
Benjamin Russell, sr.
Greene was an important part of Benjamin Russell’s game both defensively and on special teams. He finished with 21 solo tackles, 16 assists, two for a loss and two sacks and he contributed one forced fumble and four interceptions. “When you look at his stats, he was the only player who had multiple sacks and multiple picks so that tells you he was playing all over the place,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “He was playing from the secondary to the front of the defense.” On special teams, he had five punt returns totaling 101 yards.
Rhasheed Wilson, DB
Reeltown, sr.
Despite switching positions for the first time since he was a freshman, Wilson was absolutely dominant at safety for the Rebels this year. Reeltown had Wilson do some things he wasn’t used to doing but he excelled. He finished with 32 tackles and four interceptions. “We moved him primarily to safety just because he knew the defense, knew our checks and coverages, and that’s a huge part of that position,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said. “He went from a true fast long cover corner to a very good safety for us, and he could fit on the run was still in coverage.”
Cooper Childers, DB
Dadeville, sr.
The importance of Childers was felt on both the offensive and defensive side. He was one of the leading defensive backs with 18 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He had two tackles for a loss. Offensively, Childers contributed 17 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. “Cooper is a possession-type receiver,” Tiger coach Richard White said. “He’s not going to burn anybody with his speed but he has an elusiveness about him. He has great hands. It’s almost like a halo we call it in football. Anything close by, he catches. He makes difficult catches look easy and makes easy catches look difficult.”
Johnny Brown, DB
Reeltown, jr.
Brown wasn’t necessarily expected to be one of the top players for the Rebels this season but he became a standout both offensively and defensively. “He had a fabulous summer and in the preseason, he led the team in catches throughout the summer in our OTAs and 7-on-7 stuff that we did,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “His performance became expected because of the summer he had and I expect a bright future for him.” Defensively, Brown had three interceptions and 34 tackles and he added 21 catches and a touchdown on offense.
Nelson Whaley, DL
Reeltown, sr.
A staple on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, Whaley didn’t start that way. He was originally a tight end but moved to the line after Landon Hunt graduated. “He gave up a position where he was getting touches on the football for the betterment of the team,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s been a huge utility player for us and he ended up being a great offensive lineman as well. He’s quiet; he does his work but when he speaks, the team listens.” Whaley totaled 42 tackles and led the team with four sacks.
Max McClendon, DL
Dadeville, sr.
Easily a leader on the defensive side, McClendon has been a starter for multiple years for the Tigers and he was dominant at offensive line too. But on defense, he led Dadeville with 59 solo tackles and seven assists. He also knocked down eight tackles for a loss and three sacks. “He’s gotten better every year,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “He lost some weight since his 10th-grade year and he played in a lighter weight which helped him quickness-wise. He’s always around the football and he’s going to be hard to replace.”
Onaje Brooks, DL
Benjamin Russell, jr.
Moving from tackle to guard, Brooks fit in well wherever he was put for the Wildcats and BRHS coach Kevin Smith was glad to see how much Brooks improved this season. “Coming out of last year, you felt like he should be good but you didn’t know if he would realize it or which direction he was going to go,” Smith said. “Sometime during the summer, he just really became one of the hardest workers we had. He improved quite significantly.” Brooks finished with 10 solo tackles, 24 assists and five for a loss. He also had a fumble recovery and an interception.
Pokey Norris, DL
Benjamin Russell, sr.
After struggling with some injuries the past two seasons, Norris became a true force to be reckoned with for the Wildcats this year. He contributed 16 solo tackles, 30 assists and 12 tackles for a loss. He also led the team with four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries and he recovered one fumble. “This was his most consistent year,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “When you start doing the stats, you look up and No. 72 always seems to be around the ball. Pokey practices hard and he works out hard, but there’s something about when it’s game time, he’s quiet about it but he shows up and he goes after it.”
Brett Pitts, LB
Benjamin Russell, sr.
Although Pitts did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, it was at linebacker where he really stood out. He finished with a team-leading 35 solo tackles, 44 assists, 12 for a loss and four sacks. He had five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Offensively, he had 12 carries for 11 yards and two touchdowns. “If you were gonna hand out an MVP award, you would have to put him in the conversation,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “He is probably one of the toughest kids we’ve had in a long time. He never complains and he’s just so competitive. He’s got a good attitude about it and he’s a good teammate.”
Holt Tidwell, LB
Horseshoe Bend, so.
Like many other top Class 2A athletes, Tidwell was an important piece of Horseshoe Bend’s team on both sides. Defensively, he led the way with 89 tackles despite playing only nine games. He forced one fumble and recovered three. “He was a leader both on and off the field and he was a big component on both sides,” Generals coach Jeremy Phillips said. “He flies all over the field and he has a good knack of knowing and seeing how a play develops and that’s from playing on the offensive side.” Offensively, he had 450 rushing yards and 182 passing yards; he rushed for eight touchdowns and caught another.
Tre Tre Hughley, LB
Reeltown, sr.
Hughley missed the entire season last year but that didn’t stop him from making a comeback and being a key piece of the puzzle for Reeltown both offensively and defensively. At linebacker, he nearly led the team in tackles with 94 despite limited playing time and he was the second leading rusher with 590 yards and 10 touchdowns on 82 carries. He also caught three passes totaling 28 yards. “I can’t say enough about him,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s got all the God-gifted athletic ability and his mentality just brought him back. He ended up being a great running back — different than what he was before — and an exceptional linebacker.”
Alex Walker, ATH
Dadeville, sr.
Walker did a little bit of everything for the Tigers but he seemed to excel at defensive back. “He got better as the year went on,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “I think once we finally got him settled into a position, he really turned it on. Alex is one of those guys that we put all over the place and once we locked him in back there at strong safety, he did a great job for us.” Walker finished with 31 tackles, including five for a loss, and an interception. Offensively, he had 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries to go along with 130 receiving yards and a score with just six catches.
Connor Moore, P
Reeltown, sr.
There’s not many people who realize how important a reliable kicker and punter is, especially in Class 2A, but Moore became a secret weapon for the Rebels. He went 55-for-59 on extra points, kicked a pair of field goals and averaged 38.1 yards per punt. He had 26 punts totaling 991 yards. “Most 2A programs, you’re just on the edge of your seat waiting to see if we were going to get the extra point or not,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Connor was a guarantee. He was that reliable.” Moore was the first Rebel in program history to make a 40-plus-yard field goal in the playoffs.