The vision is now here.
When Benjamin Russell basketball coach Jeremy Freeman was hired to coach the Wildcats in 2019, the program hadn’t had a winning season since its 2014-15 campaign.
He entered about as bad a situation as one could expect, reflected by a 3-16 record in his first season at the top. Still, he said that one day, he’d bring a state championship back to Alexander City, and now that goal is closer than ever.
Just two years after the three-win tumult, Benjamin Russell won its area championship and reached the AHSAA Class 6A Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008. And the team is set up for even more success in 2022-23.
After orchestrating his team’s unexpected run, Freeman has been named the 2021-22 All-Outlook boys basketball Coach of the Year.
“Hats off to all those guys for participating in the process, because you know, that was not easy for us,” Freeman said when discussing some of the key players on his team. “And when you look at it for what we got — we got the max out of them.”
Freeman’s strategy for the season started by getting his players experience against the best competition he could, which included a home-and-home with Class 7A Auburn, a playoff team from Alabama’s top division.
They lost both those games, but each by seven points or less.
That close nature of games proved habitual for the Wildcats throughout the season. The team won a triple-overtime thriller over Dadeville, beat rival Opelika on last-second free throws by eighth grader Cederian Morgan and bested Sylacauga on a layup from junior forward Corri Milliner with 10 seconds remaining.
“We always speak about everybody having an important part, and that was a true situation tonight,” Freeman said after the latter victory. “Just hats off to the whole team for fighting out there tonight.”
Following a 5-4 start that included a loss against Central Coosa, Freeman’s prior coaching stop, the Wildcats embarked on a six-game winning streak that included three wins in area play, clinching home court for their area championship. They closed the regular season 13-6.
Benjamin Russell beat Stanhope Elmore for a third time in its next contest, this time a 77-56 shellacking that included a 27-4 third quarter. It was the first area championship for the Wildcats since 2018.
“I’m just proud for the city, for the school, the parents. This was dedicated to them. I’d just like to say I’m so happy to be a part of it,” Freeman said at the time.
Winning that game meant Benjamin Russell got to host its sub-regional playoff game, where it met a 21-win Chilton County team. The Tigers were declawed 88-82 and the Wildcats had reached Montgomery for regionals for the first time in 14 years.
To put that in perspective, Morgan, the team’s starting center, hadn’t even been born yet.
They were heavy underdogs against McGill-Toolen in the Sweet 16, a team with a top 100 national recruit in Barry Dunning and a 25-4 record with only two losses to schools within Alabama.
The Wildcats led by 15 at two different points in the second half before taking the state title favorite to overtime and falling 82-74.
“Basketball is a funny, funny game,” Freeman said after the loss. “We had so many highs and lows. We were as high as you can get at one time. Just couldn’t get it going from there.”
The stars that guided Benjamin Russell to that point can all return next season. Milliner is just a junior, as is leading scorer and star guard Quez Thompson. Point guard Chris Foster, the team’s leading 3-point scorer and distributor, is a sophomore. Those three were all selected either first- or second-team All-Outlook Wednesday.
Morgan returns after posting a few varsity double-doubles while still in junior high. Even two of the team’s top options off the bench, guards La’Bronski McKinney and Ty Williams, return next year.
“We’re way ahead of the curve in terms of expectations, we know where we can go now,” Freeman said. “We’ve had a taste of what it takes to take us there. But we’re just gonna work to get stronger and better in what we do.”