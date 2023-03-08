Quez Thompson, Benjamin Russell senior

Quez Thompson All-Outlook

Benjamin Russell's Quez Thompson eyes down a defender in a road game against Opelika on Dec. 15, 2022.
Demarkus Sandlin All-Outlook

Henry Zimmer / The Outlook Central Coosa senior Demarkus Sandlin goes up for a contested layup against Cornerstone in the AHSAA 2A regional semi-finals on Feb. 20, 2023.
Jordan Rambo All-Outlook

Henry Zimmer / The Outlook Dadeville senior Jordan Rambo shoots a triple over a defender from Sumter Central in the AHSAA 3A regional semi-finals tournament on Feb. 21, 2023.
Klark James All-Outlook
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend senior Klark James shoots a jumper over the arms of a Reeltown defender on Jan. 06, 2023.
Blake Smith All-Outlook
Buy Now

Henry Zimmer / The Outlook Reeltown's Blake Smith shoots a three over the outstretched arms of a Horseshoe Bend defender on Jan. 6, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you