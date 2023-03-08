Quez Thompson, Benjamin Russell senior
It took Quez Thompson about two weeks into the season to hit his stride, but once he did, Benjamin Russell became a completely different team. The senior point guard was consistently one of the Wildcats’ top scorers. In his final game, Thompson exploded for 25 points, shooting 5-for-7 from deep. Thompson consistently sat around 20 points per game and was a large reason for the team’s high scoring prowess. Thompson is appearing on his second straight All-Outlook First Team.
Demarkus Sandlin, Central Coosa senior
Demarkus Sandlin can do it all on the basketball court. His presence will be sorely missed next year for the Cougars, but in his final season, he made every game count. Sandlin was a consistent 20-plus point scorer, scoring 38 points on his senior night. In his final game, Sandlin led his team in scoring one last time with 19 points, coming just one rebound shy of a double-double. This is the second consecutive year Sandlin has made the First Team.
Jordan Rambo, Dadeville senior
Dadeville shoots threes, and Jordan Rambo makes them. It is no secret what type of offense Dadeville likes to run, and Rambo was at the forefront of the Tigers’ longball approach. Much like he quarterbacked the football offense, Rambo quarterbacked the basketball team through its area title and playoff run. Rambo led his team in scoring in his final contest, tallying 14. In two games against Beulah this year, Rambo went for a combined 48 points. Rambo was last season’s Player of the Year.
Klark James, Horseshoe Bend senior
Reaching the 1,000 point mark in his final season, Klark James has been a staple for Horseshoe Bend. The heart and sole of the Generals’ basketball squad, James was yet another area player who consistently scored in the 20-point range each and every game. The guard averaged 18 points per game, three steals and three assists during his final campaign. James made All-Outlook First Team last season as well.
Blake Smith, Reeltown junior
Sometimes you need a player who can do just a little bit of everything. Insert Blake Smith for Reeltown. While it may have been an up and down season for the Rebels, Smith was a consistent shooting presence from the outside. In two games against rival Horseshoe Bend, Smith led the scoring charge for his team scoring 19 points in both games. Smith was an Honorable Mention last season.
Honorable Mention:
Benjamin Russell: Chris Foster, (jr.), Corri Milliner, (sr.), Malcolm Simmons, (jr.)
Central Coosa: Nehemiah Sanders, (sr.), Elijah Richardson, (jr.), Cory Thompson, (fr.)
Dadeville: Phil Dowdell, (sr.), Daquan Doss, (sr.), Antojuan Woody, (sr.)
Horseshoe Bend: Jacob Turner, (sr.), Braxton Wilson, (fr.), Carter Poe, (jr.)
Reeltown: Finn Henderson, (so.), Demetrius Brown, (so.), Jake Hornsby, (jr.)