It was a strong year for this year’s All-Outlook Baseball Player of the Year Logan Lee, who powered his program to the postseason with a never-quit attitude and raw talent.
Lee played no small part in Reeltown’s success. He missed a few games at the start of the season but when he got back on the field, he knew the plan for the Rebels was to just win. Before that though, Lee says that he tried to keep reminding everyone that their season could end in the blink of an eye like it did in 2020.
“We did not need to take anything for granted and even though we fell short of our goal everyone bought into that and gave it all they had,” Lee said.
Lee didn’t play all 26 games this season but his talent at the plate was always a must-watch moment. Lee’s finished his senior season with a .500 batting average, scored 30 runs, drove in 31 runners of his own and found eight doubles.
Even so, Lee says that he wasn’t trying to do anything spectacular.
“After the season was cut short last year, everyone was hungry and were ready to get back out there and give it 110 percent,” Lee said. “Personally, I just wanted to go out there and do my job, I wasn’t trying to do anything spectacular. I was just trying to do what my coaches taught me to do and execute it.”
There were moments where the Rebels could’ve regressed. Yet, Lee says that he kept the program in positive spirits by not worrying about the past.
“You can’t worry about the past so when we get down I don’t let that bother me because there is nothing I can do except focus on the next play,” Lee admitted. “Also me being a senior leader if I get down, everyone else will do the same thing so even in times when I get frustrated I have to take a deep breath and just think next play or next pitch and stay positive.”
That mindset is what allowed Lee to lead by example this season.
“I think that is the biggest key to being a leader,” Lee said of being a vocal leader. “No one wants to listen to a kid that doesn’t do anything right and doesn’t listen to what coach says then starts to get on to people. You also cannot be afraid to get on to your teammates and friends when they are doing wrong.”
Lee won’t play baseball into college as he’s already committed to playing football at the next level but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing baseball at Huntingdon.
Lee’s said he was grateful to be named the Outlook Player of the Year this season and finds the honor a huge accomplishment.
“I am super excited about it,” Lee said. “I could not have done this without my teammates and coaches! I am super excited for my next step and to start my new journey in college.
“I thank all of my coaches my teachers and my parents,” he continued. “My coaches have taught me more life lessons than any other thing has in my life. At Reeltown High School we have some of the best teachers in the state. They do their best to teach us and help us learn. Finally, I’d like to thank my parents. They are always there when I need them and they are always at every sporting or school event I have.”