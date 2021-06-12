A lost season for many may have raised the bar for the future of many as this season’s Outlook Baseball Team is revealed.
For those on the list, it was a matter of fact that they’d be there while the large majority of players fought hard to have a season in the slightest.
First Team
Tripp McKinley, Dadeville
Tripp McKinley was a force anywhere on the field for the Dadeville Tigers. Mainly because of the simple fact that he was able to strikeout almost anyone on any given day and when the Tigers needed offense, he was the leading batter this season.
McKinley’s offensive performance led the team with a .352 average and an on-base percentage at .521. McKinley was such a threat at the plate, he was walked 25 times this season.
Gabe Bryant, Reeltown
If there was a player that shone as bright as Logan Lee, it was Gabe Bryant. The all-around hitter and pitcher was a huge boost to the Rebels this season.
At the plate, Bryant was able to put an average of .446 up, was walked 16 times, drove in 388 runs and rocked four homeruns this season. His on-base percentage was as high .563 this season as well.
On the mound, Bryant struck out 61 batters this season.
Wes Robinson, Dadeville
The second best batter of the season at Dadeville was Wes Robinson. Robinson held an average of .340 and was walked 14 times for an on-base percentage of .492.
Will Brooks, Reeltown
Will Brooks was as close to automatic at driving in runs as Gabe Bryant and Logan Lee was this season. Brooks drove in 22 runs while also managing to reach base safelt .449 percent of the time.
Caleb Bice, Dadeville
Most people forgot about Caleb Bice this season as he was silently putting together a good season. Scoring 14 runs this season for the Tigers, Bice finished the season as the No. 3 batter with the program this season.
Matt Knox, Reeltown
Matt Knox was hit the most this season of the Rebels and he continued to find a way to score runs for the Rebels. It was a solid season for Knox this year.
Ethan Adcox, Dadeville
Ethan Adcox took home first team honors on a stacked Dadeville Tiger team with the ability to score runs. Adcox was brought in 23 times and was walked 14 times this season. The on-base percentage of .440 was nothing short of interesting for Adcox either as, just like Bice, he put together a silent season.
Walker Spraggins, Dadeville
There was always a place for Walker Spraggins on the list this season whether it was for his pitching or hitting, that would be a different story. Reaching base safely is hard to do in baseball but Spraggins reached safely .500 percent of the time as he also coaxed out 25 walks this season.
Pitching wise, a great arm on the mound for the Tigers will only continue to improve in 2022.
Holt Tidwell, Horseshoe Bend
Holt Tidwell was always a threat on the baseball field. Offensively at times, he outshone what was expected and others, he continued to elevate his teammates. When the Generals went down, Tidwell was the first to rally his teammates.
Second Team
Brett David Johnson, Benjamin Russell
Brett David Johnson was a solid offensive option for the Wildcats. With a team high .328 average, Johnson knocked 20 hits and drove in 11 runs this season.
Dax Culligan, Benjamin Russell
Dax Culligan was able to score 16 runs this season as a baserunner but Culligan led the Wildcats with 23 total hits this season.
Owen Wilson, Benjamin Russell
Owen Wilson may have been an under the radar option for the Wildcats this season but he was also a big RBI producer with 15 total RBIs.
Ryan Slaten, Benjamin Russell
Ryan Slaten was not in every game this season for the Wildcats but when he was on the field, he was able to reach base often. If you needed a pitcher though, Slaten was a solid option throwing 54.1 innings and striking out 74 batters this season.
Adam Burton, Reeltown
Adam Burton was able to put together a quiet season this year but his ability to reach base safely was a huge boost to the program. Averaging .419 was important to the success for the team as he reached safely at times when the Rebels needed run production.
Tyler Brown, Benjamin Russell
Tyler Brown missed a large majority of the season as he only played 14 games but his glove work was interesting to see. Brown only committed three errors in his season but finished with a fielding percentage of .963.
Bradley Bolan, Benjamin Russell
Bradley Bolan cooled off late in the season but he was one of the few players that was over .960 this season in the field. Bolan only committed one error this season.
Payton Yother, Dadeville
Payton Yother was good enough at getting to a base safely this year with the fourth best on-base percentage of the Tigers. Yother was walked 17 times and also registered 20 base hits this season.
Collin Carlton, Reeltown
Many players had silent seasons but none was as silent as Collin Carlton. Reaching base was the name of the game for some players and Carlton walked 30 times. A team high but he was also able to score the second most runs of the team at 27.