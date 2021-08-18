Long before Lane Smith’s high school football career began, his father, David Smith, had a decision to make.
The family had been living in Opelika, Al., but their roots were in Dadeville. That’s where David grew up. That’s where the Smiths’ relatives were, where many of their friends were.
After a lot of consideration, Dadeville is where they moved back to.
“We made that decision when (our children) were little,” David Smith said. “We were in Opelika, and we loved it, but we decided to move back home. There’s nothing like that hometown feel.”
David Smith may not have known it at the time, but he was setting the stage for an impeccable case of deja vu.
A couple decades after David started three seasons for the Tigers at football’s centerpiece position, quarterback, Lane Smith is entering his third and final year at the helm of Dadeville’s attack.
Both of them will have been Dadeville’s gunslinger their sophomore through senior years.
“It’s pretty cool,” Lane Smith said. “I definitely ask him a lot about how he learned from his sophomore to senior year and what he’s done, and I try to look at it, I guess, the way he did when he was a senior and realized how much easier it is.”
With lessons taken from his father, strong leadership traits and a proven work ethic, Lane Smith is trying to squeeze every victory he can from his senior high school football season — and beyond.
“Any time you have somebody that’s run your offense, that was in the huddle for you the year before, it just makes everything better,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “Terminology is a big thing when we had to make a change, and he’s got all that down packed now, just the fact that somebody can run the offense and handle everything, that’s the big thing with having a returning starter at quarterback.”
Lane Smith’s been quarterbacking with many of his current teammates since their rec league and pee wee days.
Once at the prep ranks, Lane Smith got to work with a few of his father’s former coaches at Dadeville. Richard White was serving his 19th season as head coach when Lane arrived, and White was the defensive coordinator when David played. The head coach during David’s playing years, Phillip Baker, coached Lane in junior high.
“He’s always had a pretty good arm, strong arm, so I think that helped him,” David Smith said. “But he’s pretty smart too. So quarterback has just kind of been a fit for him.”
Few could have prepared him for the transition he’d undergo in the middle of his high school journey, though.
David Smith referenced Lane as a talented thrower of the football, saying that his son is better at the position than he was. Lane got the chance to start demonstrating and developing that skill as a sophomore when he took over the starting job in Dadeville’s offense, which was a spread scheme at that time.
Following a 3-7 season, White retired after 20 years leading the program in 2019, and McDonald was introduced as head coach for the following year.
McDonald took an old-school approach with an I-formation offense and stout defense, guiding Dadeville back to a 6-4 record with many of its starters returning for even better prospects in 2021.
Of course, such a playbook meant Lane Smith was and is throwing the ball on far, far fewer occasions. His role in the offense simplified quite a bit.
“My big thing is, ‘Don’t throw it to the other team,’” McDonald said. “Get us in the right formation, what I call. Handle the huddle, handle the no-huddle at the line and take care of that. And he does.”
It can be difficult for any competitor to see their usage lessened within a team. David Smith said Lane was no exception, and that it was hard for him to transition for a while.
What got him through was a team-first mentality.
He took a backseat in terms of production for Dadeville’s offense and began embracing an ever-expanding leadership role in the Tigers’ locker room, taking plenty of advice from his father, who Lane relies on when he has questions about guiding people.
“(He’s told me) don’t look down on anybody, keep your head up,” Lane Smith said. “Motivate everybody, do what you’re supposed to do and sometimes you’ve gotta do a little extra.”
Coaches have taken note of his commanding presence. McDonald praised his control of Dadeville’s huddle and overall ability to rally together the Tigers’ offense.
“He has a way of motivating with his words, and nonverbally as well,” Dadeville assistant coach Andrew Padgett said. “He knows how to motivate his teammates, and I’ve even seen him in the classroom not being as vocal or something, but you can just tell he’s determined, and if he wants something done he knows how to get people that he needs behind him in order to get it done.”
Lane Smith is still working countless hours on his throwing skills though, putting in extra time outside Dadeville’s practices with Michael Taylor, another one of the Tigers’ coaches who was on staff when David played.
His first goal is team success, Lane said, but beyond that it’s to earn a college offer before his senior year is done. He’s open to going anywhere.
“He just decided that he was gonna put the work in, and I bet he went to 10 camps this summer,” David Smith said. “Football camps, quarterback camps. I just wanted to mention how much work he’s put in himself just to get better.”
For now, Lane Smith and Dadeville’s focus as a team is set on its season opener at Elmore County Aug. 27.