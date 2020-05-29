With the dog days of summer well on their way and several restrictions due to the coronavirus still in place, the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department will not have a youth baseball and softball season this year.
The decision was made by the Baseball and Softball Advisory Board, which is run mostly by parents, and there were several factors in deciding to cancel.
“It kinda came down to where we kept getting constant feedback from people wondering what we were doing and we were just ready to move on,” said Toby Thomas, parks and rec department athletic supervisor and president of the advisory board. “It’s getting later into the summer where most people are trying to plan vacations.”
With Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent mandates allowing for youth sports to begin, it seemed like good news but there were several other factors that needed to be considered. Games cannot be played until June 15, which is nearly when the Alex City youth season is wrapping up, and certain protocols and guidelines seemed nearly impossible to follow.
“I hate it had to happen but I think the guidelines the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) gave us as far as enforcing masks on kids in the dugout and they gotta stay 6 feet apart,” parks and rec director Sonny Wilson said, “I just think it’s things you can’t enforce. You’re not going to keep a mask on a 6-, 7-, 8-year-old kid.”
Although Wilson certainly didn’t want the season to be canceled, he wholeheartedly supports the decision of the board and said there are just too many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus to make having a season worth it.
“If one person gets it, you’d have to send out something to everybody that ever comes out to the ballfield,” Wilson said. “I just think there’s so many unknowns and we see the numbers keep going up every day in Alabama. It was the best decision, especially with it being this late in the year.”
With so many other businesses and organizations reopening and high school athletics getting the green light starting Monday, parks and recreation department officials are aware the decision to cancel the season may not sit well with everyone. But it’s something that had to be done, according to Wilson.
“I’ve always said this in my job that I will never apologize for erring on the side of safety,” Wilson said. “That’s my job; it doesn’t matter who gets mad. I don’t like it, but my job is to always look at kids’ safety and never apologize for that.”
The department is issuing refunds for all costs except uniforms as those had already been ordered prior to the pandemic and cannot be reused. Parents can pick up their refunds starting at 9 a.m. June 6 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“It’s one of those things where any decision you make, there’s people that are going to be upset no matter what,” Thomas said. “But we had to think of all the intangibles and pros and cons and it was unanimous by all of us that we would be cheating everyone if we had a season where we couldn’t promise everything we usually can. The least we could do is refund the money back to the parents whereas most leagues are not providing any kind of refund.”
Although the youth season has been canceled, the parks and recreation department has been hard at work at the city pool, which officially reopened this week. It typically takes more than a month to get the pool up and running, but it was important to make that happen.
“Looking at all that we offer, we felt like the pool was the safest option,” Wilson said. “(The coronavirus) doesn’t spread in water supposedly, based on what you read, so that was the safest thing we could do. We just felt like the kids need something to do. I’m sure they’re about to go crazy and so are the parents.”
Under CDC recommendations, lifeguards are not wearing facemasks so they’ll be better prepared in an emergency situation, but guests must stay 6 feet from them except in an emergency. The chairs are also spaced out and the bathrooms are being sanitized more frequently. Additionally, the pool is allowing only 150 guests at a time to comply with the 50%-capacity mandate.