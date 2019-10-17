The youth, middle school and high school football teams are always a sight to see at Martin-Savarese Stadium, but Alexander City is kicking it up a notch Saturday night.
The Charles E. Bailey Sportplex will usher in a pair of semi-pro football teams for the first annual Breast Cancer Classic.
“The coach (from one of the teams) gave us a call and we got to looking into it,” Alex City Parks and Recreation Department director Sonny Wilson said. “We’ve been wanting to do something else at the football stadium. We feel like we have one of the nicest stadiums around. They gave us an opportunity and they’re tying our youth football into it as well.”
The Columbus Storm and the Riverdale Spartans, both out of Georgia, will take centerstage for a kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Both consider themselves developmental teams — or semi-professional minor league teams — and they should put on a competitive show.
“Our season starts in February, but I like to do a lot of stuff in the offseason that helps with finding out the quality of players I have and how the coaches are doing,” Columbus coach CJ Drinkard said. “The Spartans were formerly the Metro Eagles and they haven’t lost a game since that team has been together, so that’s really interesting to me. We’re in the same boat.”
The Spartans are currently playing in their summer season, which prepares them for their official spring season, and they are 6-0. Now under the direction of coach Jerome Davis Sr., the Spartans have had a huge turnaround this season, going from 1-8 to their now undefeated record.
For Riverdale owner Charlie Jolly Jr., the excitement of this game will not only be about the contest itself but also the opportunity to promote developmental football.
“I’m pretty familiar with Alexander City being that I grew up in Columbus and I think the sports complex has a very nice field,” Jolly said. “I love to bring that amateur developmental football program to new places and spread the word. There were two startup teams out of Talladega that started within the last two years, so it’s about spreading the word of semi-pro football and building a good name for ourselves.”
Jolly said there’s a good split between younger and older guys on the Spartans, while the Storm is filled mostly with young football players. For the older players, it’s a good opportunity to eventually get into arena football, and the younger players are hoping to gain more film to be able to get into junior colleges and potentially to the next level beyond that.
For the Storm, some of the top players to watch are Joe Joe Ray, who graduated from Smiths Station and plays wide receiver. Marqui Hawkins is a former Florida Gator, and TJ Bryant is a middle linebacker who is running a mentor program out of Columbus and coaching middle school football players.
Some guys to keep an eye on for Riverdale are linebacker Mike Navarre Jr., wide receiver Demetrius Griffin and defensive end Deonta Samuel.
Although neither team knows much about the other, the records for both speak for themselves and both are hoping to put on a good show in Alex City.
“From what I’ve been seeing, they are more of an air team so our defense will have to be on our P’s and Q’s,” Jolly said. “I’m not too much worried about our run game because our defensive line and linebackers have been with us the last two years. They’re adjusted to the game. We’ll be focusing more on shutting down their wide receivers and keeping their quarterback in the pocket and under pressure.”
The teams are also making sure this game has a community feel. There will be a flag football game for Alex City’s youth league at halftime, and the Storm’s cheerleaders will come in to work with the youngsters as well.
“That’s really going to be the highlight for people coming to the game,” Drinkard said.
Drinkard also said all the money raised — tickets are just $10 and free for children ages 12 and under — will be given back to the city.