Registration is looming for the 2021 Alexander City Parks and Recreation baseball and softball season.
There are designated signups for each age group this year to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The Alexander City Parks and Rec page also says that they will not reimburse money from the 2020 season.
Siblings are only allowed inside if they are registering, but there is a plan in place for siblings to sign up on the same day even if they differ in age.
The cost for signing up is $85 via cash or check.
Registration requirements at the Senior Activity Center on 2054 Sportsplex BLVD from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. are as follows:
- Have a mask for entry.
- Only one parent per family (If you have 2-3 kids registering only one parent may accompany them.)
- Children registering are allowed inside
- Birth Certificates
- Payment
- Uniform Sign Off