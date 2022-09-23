The first week of youth volleyball games at the Cooper Rec Center in Alexander City have completed, with a notable increase in participation across the board.
“We wanted more girls to play this year, so we advertised more than we have in the past, and it is really paying off,” said Ty Hill, assistant manager of the Cooper Rec and Child Care Coordinator.
This year, seven total teams are playing in the league, more than any year previously.
Hill said a lot of the participation is from younger sisters, whose older siblings played and enjoyed the league in the past.
The Cooper Rec Center was lined with parents, family members and friends on Tuesday as the first games of the year got underway for the Alex City Parks and Rec department. Four total teams played, with the pink-shirt wearing City Girls team taking home the ultimate win on the night.
The league is more focused on development of the skills and understanding of volleyball, and not so much focused on overall wins and loses, though winning is always nice.
Participation starts at third grade and caps at eighth.
Members of Block Party pose for a picture after a 2-1 victory on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
The games are played to the first team to score 20 points, instead of the traditional 25. Match sets are played to only 15. Some girls borrow knee pads from others on the bench, while some girls come dressed in their volleyball tournament shirts from other programs.
The league creates a solid mix of new coming talent and interest, combined with girls and families that have already had their time playing volleyball. All the matches are good fun, and the girls all laugh and hug and grab candy together when the games are said and done.
“Everyone is a volunteer and the girls are here to have fun,” Hill said. “Everyone comes, plays and leaves with a smile.”
Games are traditionally played on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first game of the night kicks off at 5:30, followed by a 6 to 6:15 start time for the second grouping.
The coaches for the teams are normally parent-volunteers, who either played volleyball back in high school or just want to be the coach for a team to go out and have fun.
Thursday's slate of games was between Ballers and The Golden Lions and Block Party playing All Set.
The Lions took the first game, winning 2-1 after a decisive second set that saw the two teams playing way past the 20 point game cap to break a tie.
Block Party won the second game, winning 2-1 as well.
The teams are made up in a draft-style competition, where all the girls tryout and are then selected or placed on teams. No matter how many girls tryout, they will be placed on a team.
At the end of the year, an All-Star type team is composed based on the best group of players across all the teams. That All-Star team then gets to enter and play in a bigger state-wide tournament in November.
The Rec League runs to the end of October, giving the All-Star team some time to gel together before competing against teams from around the state.
All in all, the Parks and Rec volleyball league is based on fun and learning. And the girls are doing exactly that. Some girls can serve aces everytime they touch the ball, while some have trouble getting the ball to the net. Regardless, Hill and her team have created a community of learning and enjoyment.
Maybe the next wave of volleyball talent is playing right in Alex City, Tuesday and Thursday nights, at the Cooper Rec Center.
