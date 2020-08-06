There’s a new coach in town and he is already loving the spirit that surrounds athletics in Alexander City.
Sheroderick Smith was recently hired to lead the Alexander City Middle School football team and he likes what he sees so far.
“I’ve been extremely impressed with commitment of players, community and parents,” Smith said.
Smith said the main thing he has noticed upon taking on this new position is the desire to be competitive and the atmosphere for athletics surrounding the Wildcats and Alexander City in general.
Smith will take over as the head middle school football coach, defensive coordinator and head basketball coach, replacing Shundell Russaw who moved to the varsity defensive staff at Benjamin Russell.
Smith comes with 17 years of experience to go along with a very extensive resume of coaching volleyball, football, track and field, basketball and athletic director from Winterboro High School. Smith brings eight years of middle school football and seven years of varsity football experience to the Wildcats.
As middle and high schools in Alabama start back up with regular sporting activities, Smith has spent some time getting first look at his new team. As of right now, the Wildcats are averaging 60 student-athletes per summer practice for football.
Smith said his biggest priorities are preparing future championships at the varsity football and basketball level by running Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith and BRHS basketball coach Jeremy Freeman’s systems, being recognized as a “true feeder program.”
“I’ve been working with coach (Kevin) Smith and coach Freeman and they have been extremely helpful during this transition,” Smith said. “The plan is to build the foundation of a winning program while also preparing these kids for high school, making their transition as easy as mine has been.”
Smith extended thanks to Tracie Blakely and Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford for employment in the Alexander City Schools system and Russaw for transitioning him into his new position.
“Everyone from coach Russaw, to the parents, to the band director have been encouraging and helpful to the process,” Smith said. “Everyone understands their role, which directly contributes to the success of the kids.”