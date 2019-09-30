Defense was the name of the game for Alexander City Middle School’s football team Thursday night against Prattville. The Wildcats held Prattville to under two touchdowns and picked up a 25-11 victory and run their record to 5-1.
“I have to compliment our defense,” ACMS coach Shundell Russaw said. “The defense held Prattville to one touchdown the entire game. I’m very proud of the defense; they showed up every time we needed them to. Coach Chad Adams, our defensive coordinator, did a great job.”
ACMS gave up only three points in the first half and that was due to a turnover which gave Prattville the ball at the 25.
Jaxon Hay had a pair of touchdown passes, both of which went to Caiden Hyde. The scores were for 76 and 42 yards. Hyde finished with three receptions totaling 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sharing time at quarterback, Gabe Benton also got in on the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Malcom Simmons.
Simmons continues to show he’s a dual threat. In addition his receiving score, Simmons also rushed for 32 yards on five carries. He got a special-teams touchdown as well, blocking a punt, scooping it up and running it back 48 yards for a touchdown.
“That play put us up 25-11 and pretty much sealed the game,” Russaw said. “Malcolm is a special player; he’s always making plays.”
Alex City has now won five in a row and will host Wetumpka on Thursday for its homecoming game. The seventh-grade game will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the crowning of Miss ACMS with the eighth-grade game finishing off the night.