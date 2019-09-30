football stock image 2.jpg
Buy Now

Defense was the name of the game for Alexander City Middle School’s football team Thursday night against Prattville. The Wildcats held Prattville to under two touchdowns and picked up a 25-11 victory and run their record to 5-1.

“I have to compliment our defense,” ACMS coach Shundell Russaw said. “The defense held Prattville to one touchdown the entire game. I’m very proud of the defense; they showed up every time we needed them to. Coach Chad Adams, our defensive coordinator, did a great job.” 

ACMS gave up only three points in the first half and that was due to a turnover which gave Prattville the ball at the 25.

Jaxon Hay had a pair of touchdown passes, both of which went to Caiden Hyde. The scores were for 76 and 42 yards. Hyde finished with three receptions totaling 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sharing time at quarterback, Gabe Benton also got in on the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Malcom Simmons.

Simmons continues to show he’s a dual threat. In addition his receiving score, Simmons also rushed for 32 yards on five carries. He got a special-teams touchdown as well, blocking a punt, scooping it up and running it back 48 yards for a touchdown.

“That play put us up 25-11 and pretty much sealed the game,” Russaw said. “Malcolm is a special player; he’s always making plays.” 

Alex City has now won five in a row and will host Wetumpka on Thursday for its homecoming game. The seventh-grade game will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the crowning of Miss ACMS with the eighth-grade game finishing off the night.

Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor at Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. 

Tags