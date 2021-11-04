The Alex City 10U youth football team’s otherwise spotless season came to a disheartening close Wednesday in the Central Alabama Youth Football League championship.
The undefeated Wildcats fell to a fellow unbeaten outfit, Fayetteville, by a 26-8 tally despite a strong rushing performance from Jaquez Parker and high-effort play from a few key departing 10-year-olds like Khalif Edwards, Carson Bishop and Omarious Cunningham.
Parker Vanzant was the primary standout for the Wolves, scoring two rushing and one passing touchdown.
“They’re a great team. A great team. I’ll start off by saying that,” Alex City coach Jathen Russell said. “This game was kind of special to me because I’ve got a group of kids that I’ve been coaching for four years. I hate to see it come to this kind of end but we fought, we fought, we fought.”
A scoreless first quarter gave way to the Wildcats’ shiniest beam of hope.
Parker dished out two staunch stiff arms while breaking four total tackles on an 18-yard run to convert third-and-10 early in the second before Jaivion Knight outraced the Wolves’ defense around right end for a touchdown from 12 yards out. Alex City led 8-0 with 5:51 left before halftime.
The Wolves bit back in a hurry. Vanzant served as their main chomper.
The dynamo knifed 58 yards through the left side of the Wildcats’ defense on a designed quarterback run to grab Fayetteville’s first touchdown then forced a fumble with a big hit on the ensuing series. A teammate plunged in from two yards out to put Fayetteville up 12-8.
Alex City turned its next possession over on downs. With time for just one final play before intermission, Fayetteville sat 14 yards from paydirt.
Vanzant extended a pass play with some maneuvering before finding a wide open man over the middle, deep in the end zone, to put the Wolves up 20-8 at halftime. The gap would only widen from there.
“I’ve had a bad taste in my mouth since last year, they brought the dogs on us twice last year,” Russell said. “We pretty much played a better game all the way around this year.”
Vanzant capped his impressive day with an electric 18-yard scoring run featuring several flashy juke moves.
With the conclusion of the 2021 youth football season, Russell says goodbye to a collection of 10-year-olds who had a strong impact on him as a coach. Tears trickled down his cheeks as he discussed it postgame.
“A couple big guys, Khalif Edwards, ‘Big O’ (Cunningham), Parker, really just everybody,” Russell said. “Bishop — those guys, they really fought. I love them to death. I just have a great group.”
Russell felt that Fayetteville was more sound technically in the contest, and his focus for next year will be to bridge that gap.
“We’ve got to get more fundamental,” Russell said. “They’re great fundamentally, blocking, they’re great at that. This next group we have coming up next year, we’ll try to develop them and see if we can’t take the dub home next year.”