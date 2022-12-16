The Alex City Youth Wrestling club will be hosting its Chaos Classic Tournament on Saturday, with hundreds of participants from all over the southeast.
The tournament runs from 9 a.m. on Saturday to around 4 p.m., and will be hosted at the Central Alabama Community College gymnasium.
The Alex City club will be entering around 50 kids in the tournament, all from their weekly program.
This year, the club is actually down in kids wrestling from last year, but up in coaches.
To vice president and coach Tom Goree, that is actually a good thing for his program.
“We have comfortable numbers this year,” Goree said. “We have the right amount of kids where I have not seen a single one of our kids and thought, ‘What are they doing out there?’ Our kids are all out there fighting.”
The youth wrestling club engages kids from five to 11 years old, and while the kids may be young and still learning the sport of wrestling, Goree and his coaching staff want to make sure their kids give every last bit of effort when they are practicing and competing.
“We want to make sure we get something out of every one of them,” Goree said. “We want to keep our kids in shape because they will be wrestling kids who compete all year round.”
While this is not the first tournament of the season for his team, with the team having just competed down in Orange Beach, Goree wants his kids to show class and sportsmanship during Saturday’s competition regardless of wins and loses.
“With any tournament, we are just really pushing for our kids to give the best effort,” Goree said. “The biggest thing we emphasize is whether they win or lose, to have class.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Goree’s team may not be doing a lot of losing on Saturday, as he predicts his club will feature “several kids that legitimately should win first place” and about 20 or so kids who can “easily” place in their divisions.
Competing on Saturday is a large step towards regional competition, which the Alex City Youth Wrestling club will also be hosting on January 28.
While placing on Saturday does not impact regionals, the top two placements from every division at regionals will be seeded for the state competition.
The kids who Goree thinks can win on Saturday, he also thinks should be representing the city at state. However, with every sport, repetition is the main building block to success.
“The more experience you have, the more you know how to fight through situations and be comfortable,” Goree said. “We want these kids to build muscle memory for the future.”
That future may not be too far down the road.
Wrestling has always been a large part of Alexander City’s tradition, as Benjamin Russell has one of the most accomplished wrestling programs in the state. The hope from Goree and his team is that one day he can feed head coach Michael Ransaw and the Wildcats squad wrestlers that came from his club.
“We look forward to keep building that wrestling tradition,” Goree said. “The kids have all been working hard. We are proud of what we have seen.”
For more information regarding Alex City Youth Wrestling, visit the team’s Facebook page. For tournament details and information, visit trackwrestling.com.