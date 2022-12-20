Alex City Youth Wrestling Chaos Tournament
An Alex City Youth Wrestler shakes hands with his opponents after a victory in the Chaos Classic Tournament on Dec. 17, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Alex City Youth Wrestling club hosted its Chaos Classic tournament over the weekend, with 23 of its 32 registered wrestlers placing in the top four, and six taking home a top overall placement in their weight class.

