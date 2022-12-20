The Alex City Youth Wrestling club hosted its Chaos Classic tournament over the weekend, with 23 of its 32 registered wrestlers placing in the top four, and six taking home a top overall placement in their weight class.
“It was a really good day for them,” said parent and coach Tom Goree. “It continued a trend that we have seen the last several weeks where our kids are going and wrestling really hard. Even if they are not winning matches, they are a tough out. We are getting great effort from the kids, and great results.”
Outside of the six wrestlers that placed first overall, four Alex City youth took home a second place finish, seven placed third and six placed fourth.
Goree said before the tournament that he anticipated having about 20 kids place, but also said he looks more for skill development overall for his wrestlers than winning every single time.
“We are looking for them to constantly build,” Goree said. “We expected that we would have in the 20s place, but at the end of the day, it was just a really good team effort overall. We were all really proud of the kids and the effort they put forth. That is what we are looking for.”
Skill development is what the club is all about, and winning is a byproduct of that.
By constantly practicing and competing in tournaments like the Chaos Classic, Goree wants his wrestlers to have developed the skills to compete, and compete hard, no matter if they are wrestling another club team or a team that competes all year.
“When guys look at the bracket and see that they have to wrestle one of our kids, we want them to not look forward to that,” Goree said. “Our kids are tough. The other kids know that.”
The Chaos Classic marked the middle of the wrestling season for Goree’s kids. There are four more tournaments between New Year’s Eve and regionals on Jan. 28, and Goree thinks his kids are in prime position to keep competing at a high level going into the back half of the year.
“The weekend was a good indicator to me that we are moving in the right direction,” Goree said. “Some of the kids that are younger and don’t have as much experience, you are starting to see them display some of the things we are trying to teach them. That type of thing then becomes evident in our results.”
As for hosting a major tournament, a precursor to Alex City hosting the regionals in January, Goree said the weekend went off without a hitch.
The matches were held in CACC’s basketball gymnasium, with hospitality rooms, weigh-in rooms, a snack bar and food trucks all available to the hundreds of attendees.
“Everybody we talked to was so complimentary of the venue and the space,” Goree said. “We can’t say enough how thankful we are to Central Alabama. I heard from a lot of people that it was the best run tournament, and best venue that we had been to so far. Obviously it is a big ordeal to put this type of thing on. The amount of support we had top to bottom was tremendous.”
Regionals will be hosted in the same fashion, in partnership with Auburn Takedown Club. Before then however, Alex City wrestlers have four more opportunities to wrestle on the big stage, starting with the Bobcat Invitational at Beulah High School on New Year’s Eve.
“We will have a bit of a lull over the holidays, but we are going to go hard every week in January all the way up to regionals and then state,” Goree said. “We are looking to have the kids keep building on what they have been building on. We want every time to fight to the very bitter end.”