Owen Wilson (sliding) is this weeks Alex City Outlook Player of the Week.

With over 1,000 reader votes cast for all three athletes, Wilson picked up this week’s honor. During last week’s play for the Wildcats, Wilson managed to bat .400 through three games and drove in three RBIs as well during the teams’ events.

“Owen is a hard working senior outfielder for our team that has hit in several spots of the order throughout the year,” BRHS head coach Richy Brooks said. “Lately he has thrived in the leadoff spot. With the injuries we’ve had he has also moved around in the outfield.”

Wilson also coaxed a walk in his 11-plate appearance and scored two runs while posting a .455 OBP to rank fourth highest on his team.

“He is a valuable player for us and has shown good consistency,” Brooks said.

Regional Sports Director

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist in Georgia now in Alabama looking to tell the stories of the community.