The voters have spoken with their votes as this week’s Alexander City Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Reeltown’s Kenzie Hornsby.
With over 1,000 total fan votes, Hornsby claimed 626 of them for the win. Hornsby had been a driving force for the Rebels’ softball program going 7-for-11 at the plate with six singles and an RBI. It also helps that her batting average last week was .636.
Hornsby ran away from the other two competitors in the voting by more than 200 votes and remained there the entire duration.
“Being a multiple sport athlete, Kenzie has been able to showcase her talent throughout this year and definitely deserves this recognition,” Reeltown head coach Kelli Hilyer said. “She is a team player and takes on whatever role the team needs. So far this season, Kenzie has played multiple positions. Pitcher, catcher, shortstop, second baseman and first baseman and has hit in the number four spot for us. She’s also batting .600 so far.”