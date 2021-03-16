Reeltown vs Dadeville Softball (copy)
Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.

Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.

The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.

This week’s candidates are:

 

Ryann Ruffin

School: Benjamin Russell

Last Week: It’s hard to deny a player a chance to be recognized when they have a week like Ruffin had. Ruffin went 7-for-10 with 10 RBIs and even two homeruns as well.

 

 

Brooke Milner

School: Horseshoe Bend

Last Week: Horseshoe Bend had a lot of games last week and there were a number of players who showed well enough in the events the Generals played last week. Milner was one of them as her three hits in 10 at-bats were big. Three hits turned into three home runs and eight RBIs for the program, add in another six walks to reach base, Milner was a tough out.

 

Bella Studdard

School: Reeltown

Last Week: Whatever Bella Studdard did at the plate, the Rebels will want to see that more in the future. Over five games last week, Studdard recorded and impressive 13-for-18, 15 RBIs and led her team with a .722 average.

