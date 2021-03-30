Reeltown Baseball5.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Gabe Bryant gets ready to pitch the ball do the plate. (Darius Goodman/Tallapoosa Publishers)

Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.

Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.

This week’s candidates are:

 

Gabe Bryant

School: Reeltown High

Last Week: Gabe Bryant was crucial to the Reeltown Rebels last week against Beulah, not only did he drive in five runs on six hits and score three runs as a baserunner, Bryant was sharp in his pitching during game two of the series. Bryant struck out 17 batters over six innings to help the Rebels win 3-1. 

Payton Yother

School: Dadeville

Last Week: Two games were enough for Payton Yother to lead the Tigers at the plate last week. Yother went 2-for-5 with two runs scored but was also a tough out with two walks going to his credit.

 

Taylor Harris

School: Benjamin Russell

Last Week: Taylor Harris was nearly as flawless as one could be. Even though her batting performance was 3-for-8 with an RBI, Harris was solid elsewhere. Against Opelika, Harris kept her team in the game over a complete game showing going seven innings and striking out nine batters while only giving up two runs.

Alex City Fan's Choice Nominees

This week's Fan's Choice poll nominees are here!

You voted:

Tags

Regional Sports Director

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist in Georgia now in Alabama looking to tell the stories of the community.