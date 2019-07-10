No strikes or spares here.
Alexander City native and Wetumpka resident Bradley Baumgardner, 15, bowled a perfect game of 300 with a handicap three weeks ago in league play.
To roll a perfect game, Baumgardner advised other bowlers to stay calm.
“You can get very nervous and start shaking and it gets in your head as you start bowling,” said Baumgardner, who has bowled in the junior national tournament before and said he was motivated to win the tournament and receive a ring. He celebrated the perfect game by going out to dinner with his family.
Baumgardner has bowled for two years and started playing in a league 1½ years ago.
As hard as it is to be perfect, Baumgardner said he’ll try again and added he might bowl professionally in the future.
“It just depends on how much I improve in bowling and what obstacles I have to jump,” Baumgardner said.