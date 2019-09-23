It turned out to be a shootout with Clay Central on Tuesday but Alexander City Middle School’s football team found a way to win, earning a 59-40 victory.
Malcolm Simmons once again had a fantastic game as he continues to emerge as a dual-threat. He had 144 receiving yards to go along with 70 rushing yards, and he scored three times.
Chris Foster is another dual-threat on offense for ACMS. He had just nine carries but amassed 111 yards and a touchdown; that was combined with 139 receiving yards and a score.
Gabe Benton did very well from the quarterback position, throwing for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Benton also scored with his legs and finished with 25 rushing yards. Benton split time with Jaxon Hay, who was extremely prolific through the air. He went 6-for-10 for 123 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Another big contributor on the ground was Jykevion Hicks, who finished with 63 yards and a touchdown; he also ran in several two-point conversions. Caiden Hyde finished with three receptions for 83 yards a touchdown. Kendrick Byrd also got in on the scored with a rushing touchdown; he had just two carries for 6 total yards.
Alex City turned around and picked up another victory Thursday night, this time edging Tuskegee, 35-20.
Simmons and Hyde both had a pair of touchdown receptions, while Hicks scored on the ground. He finished with 79 yards on eight attempts.
Benton and Hay split time again and both passed for a pair of scores.
Alex City’s next game is Thursday at Prattville.