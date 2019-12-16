The future is looking extremely bright for Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team — especially if the middle school’s success is any indication. Over the last two seasons, Alexander City Middle School has gone 26-1 on the boys basketball court, including a 13-0 start to this year.
But instead of attributing the Wildcats’ success to what they’re doing on the court, ACMS coach Shundell Russaw said what makes the biggest difference for his team is what the players do off the court.
“They really excel in the classroom,” Russaw said. “I don’t have any kids with bad grades. The fact that they do the right thing in school, that’s a big thing. They’ve also been playing ball together since they were little boys. They’re a tight-knit group. It’s not every year you have a good bunch of kids like this.”
Not only is the team tight-knit especially because most of the boys play football together for ACMS as well, but they’re also close with Russaw who is also the Alex City Middle School football coach.
“They’re around me for like six months straight,” Russaw said. “And I know I’m tough on them but we’re not 13-0 because of me, we’re 13-0 because of these kids.”
Alex City’s team is especially well rounded as it’s averaging right around 70 points per game but the Wildcats are also strong defensively. They run a 2-2-1 and like to pressure opposing offenses.
“The strength of our team is our press,” Russaw said. “The guys are really in shape. They all played football then they really bought in here. I personally think when a kid plays football and goes right into basketball, they’re in better shape.”
The Wildcats also boast what Russaw calls their “three-headed monster” in Malcolm Simmons, Gabe Benton and Christopher Foster, who do the bulk of the scoring. Alex City is loaded with six eighth-graders who get the majority of the playing time but it also has eight strong seventh-graders to back up the older group.
The undefeated season so far for Alex City isn’t because the Wildcats are playing weaker competition either. They’ve knocked off Auburn and Central Phenix City twice and both those teams are in Class 7A.
Although Russaw will certainly miss this group of Wildcats when it moves on to Benjamin Russell after this season, he’s excited to see what’s in store for these players.
“I want to keep the guys humble but a lot of them are just quiet and good kids,” Russaw said. “I think the future is bright with the young talent and the young coaches like (BRHS varsity) coach (Jeremy) Freeman and (BRHS JV) coach (James) Mitchell. They are young guys who can relate to these kids and they are good kids in the classroom too. That’s going to get us back to competing at a high level, making the playoffs every year and even winning a state championship soon.”