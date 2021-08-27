The Alexander City Kiwanis Club is offering local trap shooters a chance to showcase their skills.
The organization’s annual Sporting Clays Competition will be held at Five Star Preserve in Kellyton Sept. 24.
Up to 18 teams can register to compete in the tournament. Last year members of the top three teams received gift certificates to The Sure Shot, a total value of $600. A spokesman from Kiwanis Club expects similar prizes this year.
Other prizes will be drawn for by participants.
Each team should feature four shooters, each of which will shoot four targets at 18 different stations for a total of 72 targets per competitor, 288 per team.
Registration cost is $800 for a full team, $400 for a half team or $200 for an individual. All participants should have prior experience handling firearms and be familiar with gun safety and the basics of shooting.
Individuals who registered will be assigned to open spots on incomplete teams.
Tournament sponsorships are also available for $800 for a full team, $400 for a half team or $250 to sponsor an individual shooting station. Sponsors will have a sign at the tournament and company name on the tournament scoreboard.
A cookout will follow at the conclusion of the event. The deadline for entry is Sept. 17.
Shooting starts at 2 p.m. and concludes around 6 p.m. Paid registration can be sent to Phil Blasingame at River Bank P.O. Box 669, Alexander City, AL 35011. Blasingame can also be contacted for questions at (256) 307-4004.