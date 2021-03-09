Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
This week’s candidates are:
Elijah Spivey
School: Benjamin Russell
Last Week: The Wildcats played in three games and Elijah Spivey managed an impressive .500 batting average and .600 on-base percentage for the program. It also didn’t hurt that Spivey was able to drive in three runs and managed to account for four runs of his own.
Tripp McKinley
School: Dadeville
Last Week: What hasn’t been said about Tripp McKinley? McKinley last week was a stud for the rising Dadeville Tigers. McKinley knocked a home run last week, was walked twice, batted a .444 batting average with an on-base percentage of .545.
Kenzie Hornsby
School: Reeltown
Last Week: Reeltown hadn’t been as successful yet as a program but Kenzie Hornsby has risen to the challenge for the Rebels. In her four games last week, Hornsby went 7-for-11 at the plate with six singles and a run batted in. Overall for the week, Hornsby stroked a smooth .636 average at the plate as well for the Rebels.
