Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
This week’s candidates are:
Logan Lee
School: Reeltown High
Last Week: Logan Lee has been powering much of the offense for the Reeltown Rebels this year and last week, he continued to power the offense. Lee was 5-7 from the plate with 3 RBIs in the Rebels’ split performance against Montgomery Catholic.
Zoe Veres
School: Dadeville
Last Week: Veres went 3-5 from the plate with one run scored for the Tigers last week during their two games. Veres is a threat at the plate and it’s magnified by her season OBP which leads the team at .643.
Owen Wilson
School: Benjamin Russell
Last Week: Owen Wilson was one of three Wildcats last week to bat .400 on the week through three games. It was just a bit sweeter when he managed to drive in three RBIs as well.
Alex City Fan's Choice Poll
This week's nominees are in.