Dadeville Softball 7.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Player of the Week Poll is now live! Vote for this week's Player of the Week. Darius Goodman / Tallapoosa Publishers

Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.

Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.

This week’s candidates are:

 

Logan Lee

School: Reeltown High

Last Week: Logan Lee has been powering much of the offense for the Reeltown Rebels this year and last week, he continued to power the offense. Lee was 5-7 from the plate with 3 RBIs in the Rebels’ split performance against Montgomery Catholic.

 

 

Zoe Veres

School: Dadeville

Last Week: Veres went 3-5 from the plate with one run scored for the Tigers last week during their two games. Veres is a threat at the plate and it’s magnified by her season OBP which leads the team at .643.

 

Owen Wilson

School: Benjamin Russell

Last Week: Owen Wilson was one of three Wildcats last week to bat .400 on the week through three games. It was just a bit sweeter when he managed to drive in three RBIs as well.

Alex City Fan's Choice Poll

This week's nominees are in.

You voted:

Tags

Sports Editor

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist.