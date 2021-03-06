With players looking to be the first Alexander City Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week in 2021, the voting went down to the wire.
It was a valiant effort that saw not one and not two but eight lead changes throughout voting. With vote tallies surpassing 2,500, the fans have spoken. The first winner of the 2021 campaign is Harleigh Moss with 1,120 votes.
The runner-up athlete was just 62 votes off from winning with the late push. Moss’s game last week saw her hit two doubles and an RBI in the Lady Generals’ 10-7 loss last week.
Head coach Hagen Whiteard says that Moss deserves to be recognized.
“Harleigh is one of those players that you don’t have to ask her to pull her load. She always works hard and is willing to put in the extra work to improve,” Whiteard said. “She’s a solid infielder and the team feeds off of her. She’s also one of those players that you feel confident about her making something happen when she steps to the plate. Her hitting those doubles and bringing in those RBIs against Sylacauga helped change the whole tone of the game. She’s falling into her role as a senior leader very nicely, and I only expect her to continue to be a bright spot for us throughout the rest of the season.”