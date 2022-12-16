In only the second year of Alexander City 8U Flag Football, the program has already brought home some hardware.
After becoming the Alabama State Champions earlier in the year, the Alex City 8U NFL Flag Football team competed in Houston last Saturday, earning a second place finish in the regional.
“I am very proud of our kids,” said coach and dad Randy Lee. “I am just so proud our kids get to have an experience like this. The community supports our kids as well as any community out there. Overall you can’t put a price tag on this.”
This year’s finish is on the heels of the program competing in the state tournament last season. The squad finished second at the Alabama state level, losing to a team from Huntsville 40-28.
That loss sparked something inside Lee, who knew he had something potentially really special working in Alex City.
“I was really proud of the kids,” Lee said. “We knew we had something cooking. We worked on it.”
And it did not take long for Lee and the 8U program to build off the success of the previous year.
After the conclusion of this year’s regular season, Lee and coach Cory Adair put together a 10 man all-star team composed of the best players from every individual team.
That squad won the state championship, mercy ruling every team in its path to victory.
“28-0 is a skunk and we had a skunk in every single game,” Lee said. “We knew we had a good team.”
By winning the state, Lee’s team was eligible to compete at one of 16 regionals, hosted by 16 different NFL teams. Since Alabama does not have an NFL team, his squad was zoned to compete in either Houston or Tampa.
Because the regional tournaments are not played all at one time, by the time Lee’s team had won state, the Tampa tournament had already been filled.
So, it was off to Houston, just a short 685 miles from Alexander City. Lee said it was a no brainer to somehow, someway get his kids to Texas
“We wanted to see what they could do,” Lee said. “We wanted to put them in a position to see what they could do.”
Their journey started on a Thursday, ending up in Baton Rouge by the end of the day. On Friday, the team landed in Spring, Texas, right outside of Houston. Then by Saturday, it was time to compete.
The youth team, despite its travels over the previous 48 hours, cruised its way through pool play and into the knockout rounds.
Out of 10 squads, Alex City’s team finished as the No. 1 seed in the pool stages. In the pool round, Lee’s team outscored its opponents 96-14 and then won its semifinal game 22-0.
In the championship, the youth squad drew a date with the host team from Houston.
Lee’s team had a much tougher time with the Houston squad than any team previously. With only about two minutes to go, the Alex City team punched one in the end zone to bring the score to 13-12 with Alex City trailing.
Lee and Adair elected to go for a two-point conversion, which set the team up 10-yards away from the end zone to attempt to score.
“We rolled the pocket to the left, we ran two receivers off to the left and ran a backside drag in the end zone,” Lee said. “The kids ran it to perfection. It is hard to get a bunch of 18 year olds to run that type of play correctly.”
Though Lee’s team pulled off the play and completed the pass, there was a catch.
The nearside referee on the line of scrimmage said that Lee’s quarterback had fully crossed the line while throwing, ruling the pass incomplete. Lee, a faithful Auburn fan, compared the play to Auburn’s Nick Marshall connecting with Sammie Coates in the 2013 Iron Bowl.
“We completed the pass, we would have won the tournament,” Lee said. “It was clear on the video. Long story short, we ended up losing. It was very unfortunate. The best play of the whole weekend was the one that did not go our way.”
Lee said that regardless of the outcome of the game, his team making its way to Houston is an experience that may very well shape the lives of his young football stars.
“You can’t put a price tag on kids going halfway across the country, and realizing that no one is better than you,” Lee said. “You realize that at eight years old and build on that over the next 10 years, there is no telling where you can go with that. The kids handled it so well.”
A major force in bringing NFL Flag Football to Alex City in the eyes of Lee was Nick Hand, the supervisor for Alex City Parks and Recreation youth sports. Lee said that Hand’s involvement has made dreams into reality for his flag football teams.
“He is just good,” Lee said. “He actually cares. No one will do more work than him.”
After back-to-back runner up finishes, Lee said that there is really only one more thing for his teams to accomplish moving forward as they begin to meet again at the turn of the new year.
“The expectation for football is always high in Alex City,” Lee said. “Now that we have had some success, we are going to be a name that people look to. We are not slowing down.”