Alex City Flag in Houston

The Alex City 8U Flag Football team poses and celebrates with their runner-up medals at the Houston Texans regional.

 Submitted / The Outlook

In only the second year of Alexander City 8U Flag Football, the program has already brought home some hardware.

Alex City Flag 8U state championship trophy

The Alex City 8U Flag Football team poses with their state championship trophy.

