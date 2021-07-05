One of Alex City’s premier youth baseball teams showed out in Panama City, Florida last week.
The Alex City 8U Diamond Assassins took third place over the week-long Grand Slam World Series tournament, closing a 24-win season in which they won the Alabama state championship with some more hardware.
“I would like to thank Nick Hand and Alex City Parks and Rec because anything we need, they usually help us without any questions asked, whether it’s using fields, cages or whatever,” Diamond Assassins head coach Curtis Young said. “I’ve got to say thanks to the parents, coaches, sponsors and kids for just trusting the process.”
The Diamond Assassins made their biggest mark with their power.
As a team they lofted five home runs over the fence in Panama City, with Solomon Thomas Jr. accounting for three of those blasts himself. No other team at the tournament hit more than one, Young said.
Thomas went back-to-back with Jaylen Turner-Smith in one game. Easton Mitchell hit the team’s other big fly.
“What really stood out to me is that eight-year-olds were hitting home runs,” Young said. “[Thomas] Jr. hit three or four home runs.”
Alex City went undefeated from pool play all the way through to the winners bracket semifinals before losing back-to-back games to finish the World Series in third place.
Prior to the two defeats, they had won 10 straight games across a few different tournaments.
That’s a stark contrast from how the Diamond Assassins started the season, as they went 2-7 to open their campaign.
“Their growth really impressed me,” Young said. “If you add BPA and Grand Slam, we probably ended the season 14-3. An early struggle, but we played a lot of teams that were from bigger cities and they have a lot to choose from.”
Considering the circumstances of how the team was cobbled together, the turnaround was stupendous.
Young only received six takers for the All-Star team from Alex City itself, the rest he had to pull from other places such as Central of Clay County or Dadeville or Horseshoe Bend schools.
“When I first started this team I tried to get them all from Alex City,” Young said. “It was kind of hard, people didn’t want to play.”
Young added there’s plenty of interest for the team now, but after this year’s results, he doubts there will be many roster changes as the group ages up to 10U and beyond.