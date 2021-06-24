The Alex City 6U Softball All-Stars are surging at the right time.
After failing to win either of their pre-Area tournaments and dropping a game early on in the area tournament, the All-Stars rattled off five straight victories, avenging many of their pre-Area defeats, to win their area title and advance to the state tournament this weekend.
“It wasn’t a select few players, it was all of them [who contributed],” Alex City head coach Jonathan Birmingham said. “All of them came through in their own way.”
Alex City started its tournament jaunt last Thursday with a pair of contests, winning the first but losing the second to drop into the losers bracket entering Friday. It’d have to win five straight games across two days to win the area.
Then dreary weather changed the tournament schedule.
“With the storm coming in last weekend, they moved everything up to that Friday evening,” Birmingham said. “We were in the losers bracket and we played our first game at 5:30 that evening.”
Now the task grew even taller for the All-Stars. Not only would they have to rattle off five straight victories, but the team of 5- and 6-year-old girls would have to do it all in one night.
Birmingham didn’t have any issues keeping his team locked in, however.
“It really wasn’t hard on my end because of the way we’ve practiced,” Birmingham said. “Conditioning really hard, so they really weren’t tired. They were excited, they were just having fun.”
Alex City started it’s night with a victory over Prattville, took a 10 minute rest, then returned to the field and beat Clanton by a 14-5 final.
Then the All-Stars hit their first revenge game — Wetumpka.
Wetumpka had gotten the better of Alex City when the teams met previously. Despite the late night, Alex City was determined to change that fortune.
“Before the game, the girls were telling me that they weren’t gonna lose to Wetumpka,” Birmingham said. “We beat them 14-4, something like that.”
Now Alex City had reached the championship game, which it would have to win twice since it came from the losers bracket.
Its opponent, Tallassee, was another squad that beat the All-Stars any time the two sides met in pre-Area play. Again, the team told Birmingham it wouldn’t lose.
Alex City didn’t, defeating the Tigers in a 14-11 extra-inning slugfest before taking a two-inning shootout tiebreaker in dominant fashion, Birmingham said.
The time read 1 a.m. when the All-Stars hoisted their Area Tournament trophy.
“We were saying to them all night, after we won the first game, ‘Just have fun,’” Birmingham said. “That’s what they were doing. Had the fans behind them, they were cheering us on, and we just played for Alex City.”
Now Alex City is on to the state tournament.
The team’s mentality won’t change, even with the bigger stage.
“What I told them at practice this week was basically the same thing,” Birmingham said. “Just go out, have fun and compete. That’s what I preach to them every day. Just have fun and compete. As long as you’re giving 100 percent, I can’t be mad at you.”
Alex City plays its first state tournament game at 6 p.m. against Alabaster Thursday.