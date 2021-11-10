Three Alexander City youth soccer teams captured district championships this past week while two others finished as runner-ups in their age bracket.

The 12U boys, 12U girls and 8U co-rec teams all took first place in their tournaments in Lincoln this past weekend. 10U co-rec and 6U co-rec each finished second in their brackets.

The postseason exhibition was part of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association’s championship format, featuring youth rec teams from across the state competing for titles.

“All our teams did really well,” Alex City youth soccer vice president Adam Young said.

All age groups 8U and up qualified for the ARPA state championships in Dothan Nov. 20 and 21.

