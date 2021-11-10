Alex City 12U boys, 12U girls and 8U co-rec win district titles TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Nov 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Submitted / The Outlook The Alexander City 12U soccer team poses with its district championship trophy in Lincoln, Ala. Andy Anders Submitted / The Outlook The Alex City 12U girls soccer team poses with its district championship trophy in Lincoln, Ala. Andy Anders Submitted / The Outlook The Alex City 8U co-rec soccer team poses with its district championship trophy in Lincoln, Ala. Andy Anders Submitted / The Outlook The Alex City 10U co-rec soccer team poses with its district runner-up trophy in Lincoln, Ala. Andy Anders Submitted / The Outlook The Alex City 10U co-rec soccer team poses with its district runner-up trophy in Lincoln, Ala. Andy Anders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three Alexander City youth soccer teams captured district championships this past week while two others finished as runner-ups in their age bracket.The 12U boys, 12U girls and 8U co-rec teams all took first place in their tournaments in Lincoln this past weekend. 10U co-rec and 6U co-rec each finished second in their brackets.The postseason exhibition was part of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association’s championship format, featuring youth rec teams from across the state competing for titles.“All our teams did really well,” Alex City youth soccer vice president Adam Young said.All age groups 8U and up qualified for the ARPA state championships in Dothan Nov. 20 and 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rec Championship District Sport Win Alex City Team Soccer Team TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Classifieds Legal ORD 2022-04 PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2022-04 An Ordinance to Decla… Legal HEARING PUBLIC NOTICE Public Hearing Notice 281 James D. Nabors D… Job Class Display HVAC Maintenance Tech Pay: $21.00 - $23.50 per hour Red R… Job General Maintenance Tech General Maintenance Tech Pay:$16-$19.50hr Red Rock Realty… Job HVAC Maintenance Red Rock Realty Group,Inc, a Birmingham based Commercial … Garage Multi Family Moving Sale Multi Family Moving Sale 1500 Lake Circle Alex City, Satu… Job Class Display General Maintenance Tech Pay: $16.00 - $19.50 per hour Re… Estate ESTATE SALE! ESTATE SALE! NOVEMBER 12TH-13TH, 167 HALLIANA RD. ANNE ED…