Jesse Worthy lay at the bottom of a pile on the pitcher’s mound Sunday with his teammates celebrating a stellar win.
With his team requiring a victory against an undefeated opponent to win a state championship, Worthy came in in relief of C.J. Young and pitched four shutout innings; batting in the go-ahead run in a 1-0 victory.
“He’s got a heart as big as Texas,” said Skipper Worthy, Jesse Worthy’s grandfather and the father of head coach Mark Worthy. “He shed tears of joy. I’ve got a picture of him shedding tears with all his teammates patting him on the back.”
The Alex City 11U Baseball All-Stars won the Alabama state championship for the Cal Ripken Baseball League, a division of the Babe Ruth Baseball League, Sunday. It’s the first 11U state championship in the history of Alex City.
Alex City lost to Florence, the team it beat in the championship game, 6-4 in pool play to open tournament competition.
Soon the team’s hitters came alive.
The All-Stars rattled off victories by scores of 8-2, 12-0 and 10-0 to set up the rematch with Florence in the title game, with a complete game shutout in the latter contest from pitcher Will Blackwell.
“After the first loss to Florence, the kids got fired up with their bats,” Skipper Worthy said. “Everybody on the team was hitting the ball well.”
While Jesse Worthy stole the show with his go-ahead base knock in the fourth inning and stellar performance pitching the ball, allowing just one baserunner in his four innings, the defense surrounding him played phenomenally as well.
Blackwell, now playing catcher, gunned down three would-be Florence base stealers, as Alex City’s infielders and outfielders kept one of the state’s best 11U offenses at bay.
“What’s impressed me is their teamwork,” Skipper Worthy said. “They’ve worked together so well. It’s just a great team effort every time they play.”
One other contributor to the All-Stars’ efforts shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Landon McGregor, a player with down syndrome on the All-Star team, was given the opportunity to hit a home run before each of Alex City’s three tournament games. He slid into home plate with a standing ovation from both Alex City’s and the opposing crowd all three times.
“It was just as neat as it could be. It was awesome,” Worthy said.
The All-Stars will play in the Cal Ripken League’s regional tournament in Paragould, Arkansas July 27.
Alex City’s 11U team is accepting donations to cover the cost of travel to The Natural State.