Ten runs.
That’s the average margin of victory for the undefeated Alexander City 10U All-Star softball team this season.
Through 10 games and two undefeated jaunts to tournament championships, the team has outscored its opponents 137-36, and has itself in prime position to contend for the USA Softball Alabama state championship.
“These girls, they show up to practice ready to work. They don’t goof off. They don’t play around,” Alex City head coach Josh Brewer said. “I mean, we have a good time. We’ve made it fun. We told them from the beginning of the year, ‘We’re gonna work really hard, but we’re gonna play hard too.’”
No team has come within four runs of beating Alex City through both its pre-area tournaments this summer.
It won its Pre Area 1 tournament title game against Prattville by an astounding 22-0 final. Alex City followed that with a 15-3 drubbing of Millbrook to win its Pre Area 2 tournament as well.
The team will enter its double-elimination area tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“A lot of these girls we’ve had since they were five years old,” Brewer said. “Two years ago [in 8U] we made it to the semifinals at state and we got put out. Last year they didn’t get to play. So they’ve been working very hard, and they’re just hungry. They know what it takes to win, and whenever they’re put in a spot where they have to come through, they’ve done it.”
Since defeating Clanton in a 17-12 slugfest in its first game of the summer, there’s only been one team that’s scored more than three runs against Alex City.
The squad has kept opponents at bay in part due to its stellar pitching led by Kyleigh Leonard. She’s faced 70 batters through the two tournaments, striking out 39 of them while allowing just three hits.
“She probably throws in the low 50s [miles per hour], which is harder than anybody else we’ve seen,” Brewer said. “She’s the hardest-throwing pitcher that any team that we’ve played has faced in this age group. She just works really, really hard, and when she gets up there girls are scared of her.”
Heidi Fuller is another go-to in the circle for the All-Stars, picking up 12 strikeouts through 21 batters faced while only surrendering four hits and two runs.
Talented young bats litter Alex City’s lineup, as the All-Stars average 13.7 runs per game this season. Kayla Blackwell, Ryleigh Ruffin and Jira Russell have all blasted two home runs. Journey Brewer is already up to 11 hits, 14 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 10 contests. Leonard has pitched in 15 stolen bases and 17 runs of her own.
Rorie Mask, Khylee Fleetion, Madison Morgan and Lily Scroggins have all provided offense in key moments as well.
That’s all without mentioning the team defense that’s been required to hold opposition to such low scoring totals.
“This group of girls right here is going to be really special going through the high school ranks,” Brewer said. “When you’ve got people that are older, coaches and leaders in the community and in sports around our community that are coming to watch these girls, what they’re doing is really special.”
It’s been a very successful summer thus far, but not one without sacrifice, Brewer said.
Rather than spending time at the pool or with friends as most 9- and 10-year-old girls would be doing after school releases, the All-Stars have dedicated time to improve their softball skills and work toward tournament championships.
That’s one of the most impressive things for Brewer.
“Most kids want to enjoy their summer, and they’re working every day,” Brewer said. “They’re giving up half of their summer to play softball.”
The team’s success comes with added pressure.
As one of the frontrunners to win the state championship, according to Brewer, opposing teams will be gunning for Alex City in the upcoming area and state tournaments.
“We’ve got a bullseye on our backs,” Brewer said. “And the girls know that. They know that all the pressure is on us right now to continue to win, and continue to win. The other teams, we’re getting their best. Every single time we play them.”
The All-Stars’ area tournament gets underway in Wetumpka this weekend.