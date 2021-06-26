There’s no doubt who the best 10U rec softball team in the state of Alabama is.
With no other squad doing better than a two-loss record, the Alex City 10U Softball All-Stars capped a perfect 18-0 summer campaign Saturday with an 8-3 victory over Oak Mountain, capturing the USA Softball Alabama state championship in the process.
“I don’t know if words can describe it,” Alex City head coach Josh Brewer said. “It’s more so tears, to see all their hard work pay off. To know what they can do, and you can’t do it for them, but to watch them put our words into actions that we’ve worked with them on for months, to see them come out here and play the way they’ve played — it’s so heartwarming to see.”
As with a majority of its games at the state tournament, the All-Stars had to overcome a deficit to secure victory.
Oak Mountain picked up all three of its runs in the top of the first inning, in part due to a few errors from Alex City’s typically dependable defense and in part due to a sharp ground ball up the middle that ramped off the lip of the infield at the Trussville Softball Complex and sailed well above center fielder Journey Brewer’s head to create an RBI triple.
Alex City couldn’t pick up any runs of its own in the bottom of the frame and entered the second inning down 3-0.
“These girls don’t give up,” Brewer said after an earlier comeback victory in the semifinals Saturday. “They do not give up. They have each other’s backs, I can’t say it enough.”
It was a true team effort to battle back.
Kyleigh Leonard regained her composure in the circle and struck out two Oak Mountain batters, as third baseman Jayrah Coleman made a stellar throw on a short ground ball to set down the opposing team in order.
Leonard also tacked on a run for the All-Stars on a wild pitch after walking aboard in the second inning.
Brewer gave her the game ball for her efforts pitching, running the bases and leading Alex City’s team.
“It feels very good to be a state champion, and to be able to lead your team to win it,” Leonard said after the game.
Khlyee Fleetion turned a dropped third strike into three bases after Oak Mountain’s first baseman lost the catcher’s throw in the sun. Two runs scored on the play to cut the deficit to 3-2 for Alex City.
Heidi Fuller brought her home with an RBI groundout to tie the game.
Madison Morgan scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Kayla Blackwell batted home another runner with an RBI single, as 12 Alex City batters got a chance to hit in an eight-run second inning to give the team its 8-3 lead.
The fact that so many players contributed made the victory extra special for the squad’s coaching staff.
“Completely, yes it does,” Brewer said. “We are a team. We are a family. And when our number one hitter gets down, our number 10 or our number 12 hitter picks them up. It has been like that from day one. When one person is not on top of their game, somebody else gets them.”
One more player would make one more big play before the game ended.
Left fielder Bentlee Mann had started the state tournament rough, dropping a fly ball earlier Saturday in a tight game.
She more than made up for that mistake with a mind-blowing snag in the third inning against Oak Mountain.
Sprinting from her corner outfield position and covering more ground than felt possible for a 10U softball player, she speared a pop up in foul territory as her glove collided with the ballpark’s chain-link fence.
“I was sitting there, I saw it, and I thought she was gonna run into the fence,” Brewer said. “I don’t know if anybody got video, that could be on Sportscenter. That was a heck of a play.”
A quick four-batter fourth inning sealed the championship for Alex City.
Brewer informed his team they’ll be throwing a party like no other in celebration.