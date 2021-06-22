The Alex City 10U Softball All-Stars remain undefeated playing the best all-star teams central Alabama has to offer.
Alex City swept its way to an area championship this past weekend, defeating Prattville 15-0 in the title game to advance to this upcoming weekend’s state tournament. Preparations for a title run are underway.
“I could not be any more proud of this team,” Alex City head coach Josh Brewer said. “This tournament was once again a complete team effort. What this group of girls has accomplished up until this point has been so special to be a part of. These young ladies have worked day in and day out to become a better ball team, and to watch all their hard work pay off is heart-warming to see.”
As has been the case for a team that’s now outscored its opponents 174-41 this season, the All-Stars smoked their competition en route to the championship.
Brewer called pitcher Heidi Fuller’s performance in the team’s first game against Clanton “stellar,” with the hurler guiding Alex City to a 15-2 victory and a semifinal bid.
There it defeated Millbrook 7-3 to advance to the championship.
“There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that have gone into the success we have had,” Brewer said. “Our girls know what it takes to win. That is extremely hard to teach. They have each other's backs, while still holding each other accountable. They have battled through adversity together and are examples of success through hard work and determination. This team is truly a family.”
Alex City and Prattville both faced the same hardship entering the championship round: A late night.
With inclement weather on the way for Saturday, when the games were originally scheduled, tournament administrators elected to push those games up to Friday night. The first pitch wasn’t thrown in the title game until 12:15 a.m., and it was 2 before the 9- and 10-year-old girls on Alex City’s team claimed their trophy and headed home for some needed rest.
In addition to his players, Brewer said he wants to credit his assistant coaches — Demetrious Fleetion, Thomas Leonard, Rusty Mask, Raheem Ruffin and Cris Sparks — for the team’s success in 2021.
“These men work during the day and have pulled double duty working every evening and weekend to help this team be successful,” Brewer said. “There is no way I could have done it without their help.”
The double-elimination state championship tournament gets underway for Alex City Thursday, with games through until Saturday should the girls advance that far.