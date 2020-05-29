Before 2010 BCS championship game gave Alabama its 13th (or eighth or 24th or whatever you want to call it) national championship, the last Crimson Tide team to be crowned was done so Jan. 1, 1993. It was the Nokia Sugar Bowl that year and ’Bama defeated a celebrated and unbelievably arrogant Miami Hurricane squad in convincing fashion.
Both that Alabama team and this 2009-10 version sported terrific defenses, hard-nosed coaches and underappreciated quarterbacks. These two teams also had another quirky similarity that was a microcosm of the entire year.
When fans think about the 1993 Sugar Bowl, their thoughts immediately rush to ’Bama defensive back George Teague and his incredible run down and subsequent strip of Hurricane receiver Lamar Thomas. Thomas had broken free from the Tide’s other defensive back, Willie Gaston, and appeared to be headed straight for the end zone. That’s when Teague, who had never been known for his speed, caught the track sprinter and stole the football. It is a play that has been immortalized in various books, paintings and even tattoos.
The irony is, statistically, the play never happened. The Tide’s Antonio London was called for defensive encroachment meaning Miami retained the ball and gained 5 yards on the penalty. According to the box score, there was no fumble on the play — just a flag on Alabama.
Of course, without Teague’s effort, the ’Canes probably score and turn the game around. But because of Teague’s effort the Tide put a crimson vice on the momentum of the game. The play symbolized everything about Alabama for the entire 1992 season. That team was gritty, tough and determined and took pride in limiting the other team’s scoring. In a sense, it was the greatest play that never actually happened.
Seventeen years later, there was another event in another national championship tilt that epitomized the Alabama squad. Similarly, this play will never show up in any box score. The lone difference was this occurrence was more about the coach than a player.
Against Texas, most people will agree the play of the game happened right before halftime when the Longhorns tried to move into field goal range by attempting a shuffle pass (or is it shovel pass? I always get them mixed up.) The Tide’s Marcel Dareus somehow ended up with the ill-fated pitch and rumbled into the end zone, giving ’Bama an 18-point lead and the momentum.
However, it’s not the play itself that got my attention but Nick Saban’s reaction afterwards.
Once Dareus crossed the goal line, he slung the ball about 30 yards past where any official was in an act of celebration. There was, of course, a flag thrown by the refs almost just as quickly. As the camera shot moved from player to coach, I felt very good about Alabama’s chances that day and beyond.
Instead of being elated his team just secured a monstrous lead, Saban was irate his player drew a 15-yard penalty. If you review the tape, you can see the coach go stampeding down the sidelines as other players and assistants hug and high five.
Some people may see that as another sign of Saban’s inability to let loose and enjoy the moment, but it was really more of an example of how Saban practices what he preaches. It lets me know Saban wants his team to always stay centered and focused. If he were to let his guard down and rejoice with a full half left to play, how would that affect the performance of the team?
Saban knew Texas was talented enough to make a comeback and the ’Horns came close to doing just that. He wanted Dareus, his team and the world to know it was not OK to lose sight of the grand prize even in the best of times. Saban’s reaction will never show up statistically, but it will hopefully reverberate for years to come.
While I was in the stands (actually, I was in the beer line at the time of the interception, but let’s pretend I was in the stands), Dareus’ on-the-field play made me confident Alabama would be national champs.
When watching the game on my DVR, it was Saban’s reaction after the play that made me realize it would probably not take another 17 years for Alabama to win the title again — and, of course, it didn’t.