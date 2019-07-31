For quite some time, Alabama’s football team has been bashed for its less-than-stellar non-conference schedule. But soon, the Crimson Tide will be beefing that up.
Alabama and Wisconsin announced Monday they’d be playing a home-and-home series in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
“We’re happy to have added another quality non-conference opponent for a home-and-home series in Wisconsin,” Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said. “Traveling to Camp Randall, one of the nation’s oldest stadiums, will make for a great road contest early in the 2024 season. Having them return the trip in 2025 to Bryant-Denny Stadium will also certainly provide a boost to our home slate, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
The first game will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 14, 2024, with Wisconsin returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, 2025.
Alabama and Wisconsin have met on two occasions with the series tied at one game apiece. Alabama won the most recent matchup, 35-17, in the AdvoCare Kickoff Classic in Arlington, Texas, to open the 2015 season. The first meeting was the Crimson Tide’s only visit to Madison, a 15-0 loss in 1928.
“We are excited to add another high-caliber, non-conference game to our future schedule,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We played a great game with Wisconsin in Arlington a few years back and this home-and-home series will be a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football. Matchups like this are so important to the health of college football because it provides fans exciting matchups and players new challenges.”
With the addition of Wisconsin in 2024 and 2025, Alabama has added five home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including Texas (2022 & 2023), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029) and Oklahoma (2032 & 2033).