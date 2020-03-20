SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).