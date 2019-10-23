The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (19); 8-0; 262
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 8-0; 212
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-1; 187
4. Hoover; 7-1; 167
5. Theodore; 7-1; 130
6. James Clemens; 6-2; 108
7. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 94
8. Auburn; 6-2; 59
9. Sparkman; 7-1; 48
10. Prattville; 6-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-3) 9, Austin (6-2) 7, Fairhope (5-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 8-0; 270
2. Muscle Shoals (2); 9-0; 213
3. Hueytown; 8-0; 184
4. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 154
5. Blount; 7-1; 119
6. Opelika; 7-1; 107
7. Oxford; 7-1; 93
8. Gardendale; 7-1; 66
9. Helena; 7-1; 49
10. St. Paul’s; 6-2; 31
Others receiving votes: Clay-Chalkville (6-2) 11, Fort Payne (7-1) 5, Bessemer City (7-1) 4, Dothan (6-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (23); 8-0; 276
2. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 205
3. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 161
4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-2; 128
5. Etowah; 8-1; 124
6. Ramsay; 7-2; 106
7. Faith-Mobile; 8-0; 100
8. Briarwood; 7-1; 75
9. Mortimer Jordan; 7-2; 58
10. Alexandria; 6-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Madison Co. (7-2) 14, Hamilton (7-1) 13, Center Point (7-2) 8, Russellville (6-2) 7, Demopolis (6-2) 4, Sylacauga (7-2) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 8-0; 276
2. American Chr.; 8-0; 207
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 9-0; 184
4. Northside; 7-1; 147
5. Jacksonville; 7-2; 139
6. Deshler; 6-2; 124
7. Good Hope; 7-1; 86
8. Andalusia; 6-3; 62
9. Lincoln; 6-2; 24
10. Hokes Bluff; 6-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-2) 9, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-4) 9, Fairview (6-2) 6, Oneonta (5-3) 3, St. John Paul II (6-2) 3, Talladega (5-2) 3, Trinity (5-3) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, West Limestone (5-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 8-0; 267
2. Gordo (2); 8-0; 206
3. Pike Co.; 8-0; 187
4. Randolph Co.; 7-1; 154
5. Flomaton; 7-1; 133
6. Pike Road; 9-0; 117
7. Providence Chr.; 8-1; 75
8. Susan Moore; 9-0; 66
9. Walter Wellborn; 8-1; 55
10. St. James; 7-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (7-1) 19, Geraldine (5-3) 4, Sylvania (7-1) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (6-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 8-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 7-0; 195
3. Reeltown; 9-0; 177
4. Leroy; 7-1; 152
5. Aliceville; 7-1; 116
6. Collinsville; 7-1; 106
7. Red Bay; 8-0; 92
8. Luverne; 7-1; 77
9. Highland Home; 7-1; 74
10. Addison; 7-2; 29
Others receiving votes: Ariton (7-2) 11, G.W. Long (7-1) 5, Ranburne (7-1) 3, Goshen (7-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 8-0; 273
2. Sweet Water (1); 7-0; 206
3. Lanett; 8-0; 182
4. Isabella; 8-0; 152
5. Spring Garden; 7-1; 118
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-0; 109
7. Pickens Co.; 7-1; 98
8. Brantley; 7-1; 69
9. South Lamar; 7-1; 46
10. Maplesville; 6-2; 38
Others receiving votes: Millry (7-1) 18, Donoho (6-1) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (13); 9-0; 240
2. Crenshaw Chr. (6); 8-0; 208
3. Autauga Aca. (4); 4-2; 205
4. Wilcox Aca.; 7-1; 143
5. Bessemer Aca.; 7-3; 125
6. Edgewood; 7-1; 106
7. Monroe Aca.; 7-2; 90
8. Glenwood; 6-2; 60
9. Southern Aca.; 6-1; 59
10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 6-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-2) 27, Escambia Aca. (5-3) 3.