The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312
3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201
5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165
7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88
9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282
2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251
3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172
4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158
8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67
10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44
Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul's (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233
2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221
4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143
5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139
7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127
10. Russellville, 9-2, 44
Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309
2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215
4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177
5. American Chr., 12-1, 151
6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96
7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91
Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306
2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193
4. Randolph Co., 12-2, 168
6. Providence Chr., 12-2, 121
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Chr. (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66
Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287
2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203
3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176
6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108
10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47
Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (23), 13-1, 303
2. Monroe Aca. (2), 13-0, 237
3. Escambia Aca., 10-3, 195
6. Chambers Aca. (1), 13-0, 138
9. Bessemer Aca., 9-4, 48
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (8-4) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4) 10, Clarke Prep (4-8) 2, Jackson Aca. (6-5) 2, Lakeside (5-5) 1.