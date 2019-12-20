This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. The next rankings will be released Jan. 8. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (11-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (13-1)
3. Spain Park (10-2)
4. Theodore (12-2)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (9-3)
6. Auburn (8-1)
7. Sparkman (10-6)
8. Foley (13-1)
9. Austin (10-3)
10. Vestavia Hills (10-3)
Others nominated: Davidson (8-6), Gadsden City (12-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (13-0)
2. Eufaula (13-1)
3. Athens (11-2)
4. Lee-Huntsville (12-3)
5. Carver-Birmingham (11-3)
6. Opelika (10-3)
7. Mae Jemison (9-3)
8. McAdory (10-3)
9. Carver-Montgomery (8-2)
10. Homewood (15-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-0), Chelsea (13-3), Clay-Chalkville (6-5), Dothan (6-3), Muscle Shoals (7-5), Park Crossing (10-1), Pelham (10-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (12-0)
2. Ramsay (11-1)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
4. Madison Academy (11-2)
5. Pleasant Grove (5-2)
6. East Limestone (10-1)
7. Faith Academy (9-5)
8. LeFlore (11-3)
9. Shelby Co. (8-2)
10. West Point (12-4)
Others nominated: Brewer (9-6), Briarwood Christian (6-1), Carroll (9-4), Jackson (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), St. Paul’s (9-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (9-1)
2. Anniston (3-2)
3. Sipsey Valley (12-3)
4. Childersburg (11-1)
5. Greensboro (7-1)
6. Priceville (7-5)
7. Jacksonville (5-1)
8. Handley (6-3)
9. Deshler (6-2)
10. Hokes Bluff (7-4)
Others nominated: DAR (6-5), Fairview (8-4), Headland (7-2), Montgomery Catholic (7-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (11-0)
2. Midfield (8-2)
3. T.R. Miller (7-0)
4. Susan Moore (10-1)
5. Montgomery Academy (8-1)
6. Glencoe (8-3)
7. Phil Campbell (4-3)
8. Prattville Christian (12-1)
9. Lauderdale Co. (7-2)
10. Pike Road (8-2)
Others nominated: St. James (7-3), Straughn (12-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (12-2)
2. Geneva Co. (10-4)
3. Collinsville (9-0)
4. Sacred Heart (9-4)
5. Central-Hayneville (10-1)
6. G.W. Long (11-3)
7. Ider (12-2)
8. Fyffe (8-2)
9. Sand Rock (6-3)
10. Cedar Bluff (5-4)
Others nominated: Addison (6-1), Hatton (10-1), Horseshoe Bend (8-4), Samson (9-4), Tanner (6-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (9-1)
2. Skyline (11-0)
3. St. Luke’s (9-2)
4. Mars Hill Bible (6-2)
5. Loachapoka (11-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (8-4)
7. Phillips (3-6)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain 7-2)
9. Pleasant Home (6-3)
10. Belgreen (10-3)
Others nominated: Brantley (5-4), Coosa Christian (10-5), Covenant Christian (6-1), Elba (6-3), Falkville (7-5), Georgiana (5-3), Marion Co. (12-3), Notasulga (5-1), Vina (10-3).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (7-0)
2. Lee-Scott (10-1)
3. Glenwood (8-2)
4. Springwood (7-0)
5. Macon-East (NA)
6. Patrician Academy (3-0)
7. Clarke Prep (8-3)
8. Northside Methodist (10-4)
9. Fort Dale Academy (5-2)
10. Pickens Academy (4-2)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (7-7).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (12-1)
2. Hoover (11-3)
3. Lee-Montgomery (10-0)
4. McGill-Toolen (9-4)
5. Fairhope (10-1)
6. Sparkman (8-6)
7. Huntsville (9-4)
8. Thompson (11-4)
9. Bob Jones (15-3)
10. Austin (9-5)
Others nominated: Florence (5-3), Spain Park (8-5), Vestavia Hills (8-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Jemison-Huntsville (12-0)
2. Buckhorn (10-3)
3. Huffman (11-2)
4. Hartselle (10-3)
5. Homewood (10-4)
6. Albertville (10-0)
7. Pinson Valley (8-3)
8. Oxford (7-2)
9. B.C. Rain (9-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (7-2)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (9-3), Calera (8-4), Carver-Montgomery (7-6), Cullman (8-4), Gardendale (7-3), Muscle Shoals (7-2), Pelham (7-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Wenonah (9-4)
2. East Limestone (9-3)
3. Fairfield (10-2)
4. Parker (8-6)
5. Woodlawn (9-5)
6. Ramsay (8-5)
7. Briarwood (8-1)
8. Tallassee (10-2)
9. Greenville (7-3)
10. Lawrence Co. (9-2)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (13-4), Guntersville (7-2), Satsuma (10-3), Scottsboro (9-4), Sylacauga (9-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (11-2)
2. Sumter Central (10-2)
3. Anniston (7-3)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-0)
5. BTW-Tuskegee (11-1)
6. Good Hope (11-0)
7. UMS-Wright (11-3)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (9-2)
9. Danville (8-3)
10. Talladega (7-1)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-2), Cherokee Co. (6-3), Childersburg (9-4), Deshler (5-4), Jacksonville (5-2), North Jackson (10-2), White Plains (6-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (8-2)
2. Piedmont (6-0)
3. Thomasville (5-0)
4. Lauderdale Co. (6-3)
5. Pike Road (8-2)
6. Dadeville (8-4)
7. Mobile Christian (9-5)
8. Slocomb (7-2)
9. Opp (2-1)
10. New Hope (6-3)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (7-0)
2. Vincent (10-1)
3. Fyffe (9-0)
4. Calhoun (7-4)
5. Chickasaw (7-5)
6. Tanner (4-2)
7. Sacred Heart (7-7)
8. Geneva Co. (11-2)
9. Westbrook Christian (6-3)
10. Sand Rock (7-2)
Others nominated: Asbury (11-1), J.U. Blacksher (11-1), Luverne (7-2), Red Bay (7-2), Section (7-5), Sheffield (10-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
2. Georgiana (7-1)
3. Keith (8-1)
4. Lanett (1-2)
5. Skyline (12-0)
6. Spring Garden (5-0)
7. Cornerstone-Birmingham (8-5)
8. Covenant Christian (6-1)
9. Brantley (5-0)
10. Lindsay Lane (7-3)
Others nominated: Belgreen (11-3), Florala (9-2), Jacksonville Christian (9-3), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Whitesburg Christian (8-3).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (13-1)
2. Autauga Academy (3-0)
3. Morgan Academy (8-2)
4. Southern Academy (6-1)
5. Glenwood (8-3)
6. Lee-Scott (8-3)
7. Chambers Academy (4-1)
8. Lakeside (7-3)
9. Hooper (11-4)
10. Bessemer Academy (3-1)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (4-3), Macon-East (7-6).